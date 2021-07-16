Can you catch Hoopa during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go?

The data miners have revealed a big event on the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2021, the Raid Day, in Pokémon Go. They’ve revealed that Hoopa is set to make an exclusive appearance during that day, which is the entire reason all of the legendary Pokémon are showing up in the first place and will be available for players to catch them. So with the mythical Pokémon making an appearance, will you be able to catch Hoopa during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go?

The answer is no, you will not. The Niantic team at Pokémon Go have been extremely forthcoming when the details regarding Hoopa were revealed ahead of schedule. They reached out to several sponsors and promoters of the event to reveal that, yes, Hoopa is set to make a brief appearance at the event, but players will not be able to catch the Pokémon at that time. The only mythical Pokémon players can catch during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will be Meloetta, the Melody Pokémon, set to appear during the first day.

Because Hoopa will not be available at Pokémon Go Fest 2021, will it be arriving at a later day? We believe it’s going to be connected with the final phase of the Ultra Unlock. Right now, we know that the first unlock is all about Space, and the second Ultra Unlock is all about Time, but the third one remains an unknown. With the development that Hoopa is behind the legendary Pokémon, it likely means that the final phase will be players capturing Hoopa, and putting an end to its madness of swapping Pokémon around from different places in the world, and different timelines.

Right now, that’s a theory, but it seems extremely likely with Hoopa set to make its first appearance. We’re looking forward to our chance to capture this Pokémon when it becomes available.