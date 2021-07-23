Having a customizable character in any game helps you feel closer to that character. As they grow and advance in the game, you can further imprint yourself on them. In Pokémon Unite, there might not be much in the way of seeing your trainer when in a match, but they are pretty customizable. From head to toe, you can unlock and equip a variety of different hats, shirts, pants, etc. to make your character feel more personalized to you. However, if you were to choose so, can you change your gender in Pokémon Unite?

Unfortunately, at least at the time of this writing after the Nintendo Switch launch of Pokémon Unite, there is no way to change your gender once you have initially created your character. When you first start the game, you will be run through the process of choosing your trainer’s name and then how they look, and at this point, you will need to select the gender you want to be portrayed as.

If you wish to make your character look more like the opposite gender, you can change your hair and eyes for 100 Aeos Tickets. To do this, go to Closet in the main menu and press X to have a Makeover.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you cannot change your gender after making your character, you can create a new trainer underneath a separate account. However, if you do this, you will lose all progress and purchases you have made on your original account. Since your Nintendo account is directly connected to your trainer and all progress, there is no way to delete your trainer and start with a new one on the same account.