Can you choose your race in Lost Ark

Lost Ark throws players into the expertly animated shoes of an assortment of classes and heroes. You can rain down destruction using guns, massive fists, and enormous swords, but is it possible to choose your race in Lost Ark?

The answer is kind of. While you cannot mix any race with any class, some classes will have a specific race that they will be. The game only actually contains two playable races, with Elves and Humans being the only real options. While Lost Ark does contain other races, they don’t get a look in when it comes to playability. We suspect those highly detailed and complex combat animations are the reason why.

Warrior and all subclasses – Human

Martial Artists and all subclasses – Human

Gunners and all subclasses – Human

Assassins and all subclasses – Human

Mages – Elf

Bard – Elf

Summoners – Elf

As you can see, only the magically inclined will be Elves in the world of Lost Ark, everything else will be a human. You can’t mix and match races and classes either, and what you pick will set your race in stone. It’s a shame, but somewhat understandable when you get into combat and see just how detailed everything is. There are also pretty clear lore reasons for Elves having their magical affinity.