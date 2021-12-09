Can you cross-play with friends on Kartrider Drift Beta?

Fartrider Drift is the newest iteration of the Kartrider series. It is a free-to-play kart race where you are able to customize both your kart and character. The developer, Nexon Corporation, plans on having seasonal events to give players additional customization options. The franchise has garnered over 300 million players since its debut in 2004 with Crazyracing Kartirder. Much like other racing games, each game will have you pitted against 7 other players in seeing who is the racer. The game is now in its third beta, hoping to improve in previous issues from the past betas.

Yes, you can play with friends on other platforms. In order to do this, you will need to add them as a friend. To do this, go to the search tab and head to the. Here, you’ll input your friend’s account name. If put in successfully. Note that you will have to put in their respective username, such as their Steam name or their PlayStation username, not their Nexon account which will include a # and a four number sequence at the end. If done successfully, your invite will go through. You will then be able to invite your friend to your party and race with them in the Duo Squad mode!