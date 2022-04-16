Duels are a test of skill. They are a way to tell those in your game not to mess with you. They are a way to settle arguments or even just test out your build to make sure it is strong enough to deal with the enemies in the next area. With so many features from the previous Borderlands games making a return in Wonderlands, we have to ask; can you duel your friends in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? It’s time this question got an answer.

You have been able to duel your friends in Borderlands games ever since the original one was released back in 2009. Since then, every Borderlands game, with the exception of the Tales From the Borderlands, has had the same mechanic in it. With duels being a mechanic in every Borderlands game, you’d expect them to exist in the Wonderlands, right? If you were hoping to beat your friend in a not-so-kind display of annihilation, you will surely be disappointed. Why? Because duels don’t exist in the Wonderlands.

You can play co-op from the very beginning of Wonderlands. When you first step foot in the Snoring Valley, you can summon a friend to help you tackle this wild D&D-style fantasy adventure. Unfortunately, you will need to find a new way to settle who gets the loot because it won’t be by fighting over it. It looks like this mechanic is finally being put to bed.