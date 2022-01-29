Hisuain Voltorb is a new Pokémon that you can encounter in Pokémon Go. You can find it as you explore the wild, and it began spawning after the Pokémon Go Power Plant event ended when Team Rocket disappeared. You can find it in the wild and catch it. Because Voltorb can evolve into Electrode, Hisuain Voltorb should have an evolved version. Can you evolve Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go?

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where Hisuain Voltorb makes its appearance, it needs a Leaf Stone to become Hisuian Electrode. However, when Hisuian Voltorb is initially released, you cannot evolve this Pokémon. It will not matter how many you catch or what items you have in your inventory, you cannot evolve it. You’ll have to wait for Niantic to release the evolved version of this Pokémon, which will likely happen in an event. We don’t know if you’ll need a different item to evolve it in Pokémon Go.

We don’t know when the evolved version for Hisuian Voltorb will release. However, because Hisuian Voltorb was such a surprise when it first came out, we believe its evolved form will likely have a more formal announcement for Pokémon Go. We’re in the waiting game right now, so don’t worry about trying to evolve it.