Can you gamble in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Spin to win at Moxxi’s Bar. At least, that’s what it used to be before Izzy came in and took ownership. Moxxi’s Bar had everything; a tip jar to let Moxxi know she was doing a good job, patrons who would often yell or be passed out, and slot machines that let you gamble away your life savings. With the new ownership of the bar and the obvious name change, can you still gamble in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Making their first appearance in Borderlands 2, there have been many iterations of the slot machines over the years. The Torgue DLC of Borderlands 2 brought a Torgue variation that was a bit more explosive than the original slot machines. Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep brought in another variation of the machines that were much more colorful. Even Borderlands 3 had its own versions of these machines where you could get shields, weapons, and eridium from them.

There is no denying that gambling has had a big impact on the Borderlands games. After all, it was a great way to get legendary items sometimes. If you are still wondering if gambling exists in the Wonderlands then unfortunately it went the way of dueling and disappeared. Try not to blame Izzy too much for it. She just wants everything to be more family-friendly.