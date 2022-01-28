Can you get Alolan Vulpix and Alolan Ninetales in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

There are dozens of Pokémon for you to encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The more you catch and find in the wild, the more research you earn about that Pokémon, gaining more knowledge about them. While Vulpix and Ninetales are in the game, Alolan Vulix and Alolan Ninetales are another species in previous Pokémon games. Can you get an Alolan Vulpix and Alolan Ninetales in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The Alolan Vulpix does make an appearance in Pokémon Legends. It specifically shows up for a request called Snow-white Vulpix in the Snow. In the request, you’ll need to find five Alolan Vulpix in the Alabaster Icelands. Upon finding them all, you can return to Keaka to complete the request. When you do, you’ll receive an Alolan Vulpix for your collection.

Reportedly, this is the only method to acquire an Alolan Vulpix. The Pokémon does not show up in the wild, even in the Alabaster Icelands. It’s only in the request. However, further evidence may be required to confirm this information. Regardless, completing the request does give you a guaranteed Alolan Vulpix, which you can then evolve into an Alolan Ninetales.

The Alabaster Icelands is one of the final areas you can unlock, so you’ll need to work your way through the story to find an Alolan Vulpix.