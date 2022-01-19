Can you heal in Rainbow Six Extraction?

Fighting against the Archæan threat in Rainbow Six Extraction is no easy task. You and your teammates will need to watch out for each other, ensuring you make it through all of the missions and then extract. You’re bound to take a few hits along the way, and your operator will suffer some damage. Can you heal in Rainbow Six Extract to regain some health points during a mission?

When it comes to taking care of your operator, you’re going to struggle to find any medical healing during a mission. Unfortunately, you cannot immediately heal your operator during a mission. If they lose any of their primary health during a mission, when they extract, it will be missing from them if they go out again. However, you can protect against losing your primary health bar by finding Medkits in any mission location to add to your maximum health.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your increased maximum health is represented by the blue bar to the right of your full health. You’ll also see an addition sign alongside your character’s maximum health meter, meaning how many temporary health points they have for the mission. When they extract, they’re going to lose the quick health they were given. If an operator loses some of their maximum health, they will be partially damaged, and they need a rest before jumping into the next mission. You’ll see their missing health when you select them for an operation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to complete a mission before the operator has properly healed up to regain their maximum health points.