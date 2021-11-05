Can you play Call of Duty: Vanguard in split screen mode?

Call of Duty: Vanguard returns the franchise to World War II, and the multiplayer mode will be diving back into it as well. For those who enjoy jumping into a Call of Duty game with a friend or a loved one on the couch, what are the chances that you’ll be able to play Call of Duty: Vanguard in split screen mode, and how does it work?

You can play Call of Duty: Vanguard in split screen mode, but only in specific game modes. For example, you won’t be able to play through the game’s primary campaign with a friend, and you won’t be able to play through multiplayer mode. Instead, you’ll be able to jump into the Call of Duty: Zombie mode with your pals and survive the zombie hoard chasing after you in an attempt to survive in Der Anfang.

When you’re ready to set up a split screen game, all you have to do is plug in the second controller, and the pair of you should be able to jump into the game together. You will want to make sure the person playing on the second controller has an alternative account so they can save their progress, as a guest account loses this progress after they leave. Unfortunately, this is never a smooth process on PC and is typically not available. As a result, you’ll only be able to play it on the Xbox or PlayStation platforms.