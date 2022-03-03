Can you play Gran Turismo 7 offline?

Back when Gran Turismo first debuted on the original PlayStation, online gaming was in its infancy. However, with Gran Turismo 7 fully supporting online systems, can you actually play the game offline? Here’s what happens when you’re not connected.

Gran Turismo 7 offers a limited offline mode for its players. You can play the following modes in the game during this status:

Single Race

Time Trial

Drift Trial

Music Rally

Unfortunately, most other modes are locked to you while offline. Every other section of the overworld map than “World Circuits” is greyed out. You will also not be able to unlock any more cars in Gran Turismo 7 when you’re not connected. It will give you a default selection of cars to ride while in each of the four modes. They include:

Suzuki Swift Sport ’07

Mazda Roadster S (ND) ’15

MINI Cooper S ’05

Toyota GR86 RZ ’21

Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy ’11

KTM X-BOW R ’12

Alpine A110 ’17

Ford Focus ST ’15

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD) ’02

Ford Mustang GT ’15

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport ’16

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT

Suburu WRX Gr.B Rally Car

The bad news keeps on coming. While playing offline, you will not be able to earn any money or your daily workout meter. The best way to play Gran Turismo 7 is to stay connected while experiencing it. You’ll gain cash, cars, and the ability to race online with other players.