CarX Street APK download link (v.0.8.4)

Racing games have always been popular in gaming. CarX Street is part of a popular racing franchise, CarX, which is available on mobile devices like Android and iOS, but also on PC through Steam. In CarX Street, you can take your car out for a spin in Sunset City, join street racing, and even do drifting challenges. With stunning graphics and realistic car customization, there is much to like. If you’re looking for an APK file to download the game for your phone, then we have prepared a link that’s been tested to work, so you can download and play CarX Street right away.

CarX Street APK download link

There are several CarX Street APK file versions on the internet, but downloading some of them can be very risky for your system. For that reason, we have tested the veracity of the following APK download link, which is not only working and up to date, but you can also find older versions of CarX Street too.

CarX Street APK file (size: 1.1 GB, version 0.8.4)

What are APK files?

Android Package Kit or APK for short, is a type of file used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and install mobile apps. This file type is also sometimes referred to as AAP or Android Application Package. They are a great way to install mobile apps on your phone and PC while avoiding regional restrictions or the use of apps such as the Google Play Store to install your software.

How to install APK files

You can install APK files on any Android device or on a PC with an Android emulator. We recommend emulators such as BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, launch the emulator program and then select the APK installation option on it. Most often you can just drag and drop the APK file to the program’s home screen to start installing the app. From there, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

To install APK files on your Android device, find the download folder on your device and find the APK file there. Tap it and select the Install option, then follow the on-screen prompts until the installation is successfully completed.