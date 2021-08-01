Club Penguin Rewritten codes (August 2021)

Club Penguin might have floated off into the distance, but Club Penguin Rewritten in Roblox is keeping the spirit of the game alive. There are lots of things to see and do in the game. You can play mini-games, adopt pets, create your own fashion and style, decorate your own personal igloo, and hang out with your friends in multiplayer.

How to redeem Club Penguin Rewritten codes

To redeem Club Penguin Rewritten promo codes, you will need to visit the Club Penguin Rewritten website. Make sure that Flash is enabled, then click in the top right of the screen and choose the Unlock Items Online option. You will need to select the account you want the reward to go to, then log in. Click on the “I have a code” option, and then write in the code and hit the Done button.

All active Club Penguin Rewritten codes

qD1TeTtP1 —Reedem for Apple Costume

—Reedem for Apple Costume gR3LLeUhh —Reedem for Pineapple Costume

—Reedem for Pineapple Costume tUxbPOVXd —Reedem for Orange Costume

—Reedem for Orange Costume jVUA1kNAK —Reedem for Watermelon Costume

—Reedem for Watermelon Costume XJDGwb2iF —Reedem for Green Grape Costume

—Reedem for Green Grape Costume 8vvtGLpmA —Redeem for Kiwi Costume

—Redeem for Kiwi Costume 123456789101112 —Redeem for Orange MP3000

—Redeem for Orange MP3000 zw8fbLoUx —Redeem for Strawberry Costume

—Redeem for Strawberry Costume BUILDERS —Redeem for Miners Helmet, and Safety Vest

—Redeem for Miners Helmet, and Safety Vest YOLKFAMILY —Redeem for Yolk Gang Sweatshirt

—Redeem for Yolk Gang Sweatshirt MISSIONSRETURNED —Redeem for Dark Vision Goggles, Black Suit, Black Bowtie, and Black Sunglasses

—Redeem for Dark Vision Goggles, Black Suit, Black Bowtie, and Black Sunglasses FREEHOOD —Redeem for a UK Hoodie.

—Redeem for a UK Hoodie. FREEHOOD2 —Redeem for a Green Crosshatched Hoodie .

—Redeem for a Green Crosshatched Hoodie ONLINESAFETY—Redeem for a Laptop.

Expired Codes