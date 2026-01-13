Dragon Traveler Redeem Codes [Global Release]

All codes for Dragon Traveler in one place!

Codes for Dragon Traveler give you valuable resources and currency required for progression. In the guide below, we will list out all the working codes, how to redeem them, and more useful information. So, here is our complete Dragon Traveler redeem codes guide.

Recommended Videos

All Dragon Traveler Gift Codes List

DTFDC321 : Diamonds x100, Gold x3,000 (New)

: Diamonds x100, Gold x3,000 DTOBT666 : Diamonds x100, Luminary EXP x3,000 (New)

: Diamonds x100, Luminary EXP x3,000 DTOB321 : Diamonds x100, Leaf of the World Tree x10 (New)

: Diamonds x100, Leaf of the World Tree x10 DTGCKL888 : Diamonds x100, Fresh Apple x1 (New)

: Diamonds x100, Fresh Apple x1 DTGIFT : Diamonds x100, R Luminary Shards x30 (New)

: Diamonds x100, R Luminary Shards x30 VIP6666 : Diamonds x100, Gold x2,000, SR Luminary Shards x10 (New)

: Diamonds x100, Gold x2,000, SR Luminary Shards x10 VIP9999 : Gold x3,000, Luminary EXP x1,000, Summoning Ticket x1 (New)

: Gold x3,000, Luminary EXP x1,000, Summoning Ticket x1 VIP5555 : Diamonds x100, Luminary EXP x8,000, Leaf of the World Tree x10 (New)

: Diamonds x100, Luminary EXP x8,000, Leaf of the World Tree x10 GIFT6666 : Diamond x100, Summoning Ticket x1, Grilled Steak x1 (New)

: Diamond x100, Summoning Ticket x1, Grilled Steak x1 GIFT9999 : Luminary EXP x3,000, Golden Horn x1, Banquet Cake x1 (New)

: Luminary EXP x3,000, Golden Horn x1, Banquet Cake x1 GIFT5555 : Diamonds x100, Legacy Dragon Crystal x1, Dragonblood x1 (New)

: Diamonds x100, Legacy Dragon Crystal x1, Dragonblood x1 BSVIPDT : Summoning Ticket x1, Legacy Dragon Crystal x5, Leaf of the World Tree x5 (New)

: Summoning Ticket x1, Legacy Dragon Crystal x5, Leaf of the World Tree x5 NOXVIPDT777: Legacy Dragon Crystal x5, Golden Horn x1, SR Luminary Shards x10 (New)

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Traveler

Click on your avatar in the top left. Click on Redeem Code at the bottom left of the avatar menu. Type in or copy-paste the code into the input field. Press Confirm to claim the code and get the free boosts.

Image via Dragon Traveler

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Already Claimed Code : Each code can be claimed only once. If you try to claim the same code multiple times, you’ll get an error message.

: Each code can be claimed only once. If you try to claim the same code multiple times, you’ll get an error message. Misspelled Code : Codes aren’t case-sensitive but you can still make a typo if you’re typing them out. So, double-check before clicking Confirm.

: Codes aren’t case-sensitive but you can still make a typo if you’re typing them out. So, double-check before clicking Confirm. Expired Code: Codes might expire in the future. If that happens, we will update the list.

Where to Find More Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Dragon Traveler Discord server and the social accounts related to the game. You can find most of the socials linked on the Dragon Traveler’s official website.

Dragon Traveler Codes FAQ

How long do codes last? Some codes can last forever (VIP9999, VIP5555, etc.), while others have limited durations.

Are codes case-sensitive? No, codes for this game aren’t case-sensitive.

When do you unlock code redemption? You unlock the code system right after you finish the tutorial (clear the whole Chapter 1 of the story).

That does it for our Dragon Traveler codes list. For more useful guides, including our Dragon Traveler tier list, check out the Guides section here at Gamepur!

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy