Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (September 2021)

Cookie Run Kingdom is a hybrid game comprising elements of RPG and city builder. It is a free-to-play game available on mobile devices. Players looking to get a headstart in the game can use the below-mentioned codes to redeem free rewards.

Working Cookie Run Kingdom codes

Here are all the active codes for the Cookie Run Kingdom:

2CHAMCOOKINGDOM2- Redeem for 500 Crystals

500 Crystals BESTGAMEAWARDTHX- Redeem for 3000 Crystals

CHIMNPERLKINGDOM- Redeem for 500 Crystals

Redeem for 500 Crystals COOKIECHICKENRUN- Redeem for 500 Crystals

COOKIEFOOLSDAYS2- Redeem for 401 Crystals

COOKIERUNTWITTER- Redeem for 1000 Crystals

GETUR7SUGARGNOME- Redeem for 7 Gnomes

HAPPY100DAYSGIFT- Redeem for 1000 Crystals, Exp Jellies, and more

IELLBHSLKSKZHBGD- Redeem for 3 Cookie Cutters

KINGDOMBERYLLULU- Redeem for 500 Crystals

KINGDOMIAMSIXTAN- Redeem for 500 Crystals

Redeem for 500 Crystals KINGDOMYUNIKO720- Redeem for 500 Crystals

PARFAITSUBSCRIBE- Redeem for 1000 Crystals

POONGDENGKINGDOM- Redeem for 500 Crystals

TAMAGIFT500TOYOU- Redeem for 500 Crystals

TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP- Redeem for 50000 Coins

WELCOMETOKINGDOM- Redeem for 500 Crystals

XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN- Redeem for 12,000 EXP

Expired Cookie Run Kingdom codes

These codes are no longer valid for the game:

12THBRAVEDAY0612

50CAFEREWARD1000

COOKANGJIKINGDOM

COOSEBOMEKINGDOM

DOMINOCOOKINGDOM

JJONDEUKEECOOKIE

KINGDOMOKING5927

KINGDOMSWAMP0130

KINGDOMSUNBA0128

KINGDOMYANGDDING

KINGDOMLILKA2021

KINGDOMNAMDOBLUE

RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6

RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6

SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB

TK2PO5GA87DBJALQ

WELCOMETOCRKMATT

WELCOMETOCRKJACE

WELCOMETOCKSANNA

How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes

To redeem codes in the Cookie Run Kingdom, head over to the official redeem code website and enter your DevPlay ID, followed by entering the code. Once done, you can click on the Claim Reward option to obtain the free reward. If you are unsure about your DevPlay ID, you can find it by opening the settings menu in the game, followed by selecting the User Info option.