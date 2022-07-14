Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (July 2022)

Similar to the mainline releases in the series, Call of Duty: Mobile includes many in-game items for you to unlock and collect, including characters, outfits, gun skins, and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or by spending CP in the game. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes, so you can get some customization options under your belt before you go out looking like a default rookie.

Working Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes

Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes can be found via the game’s official social media channels or through influencers, but remember that some redeem codes are account-specific and might not always work for everyone. You should try to redeem them as soon as possible because they expire after a certain amount of time has passed. The following is a list of all the Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes we know to be working. Read on below to learn how to claim your rewards.

JNQ34TEANEG9R

BVRPZITKAZADS9

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

EHEUUE73I63UT6

RIEJ1572HE51GE

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

67VHL8XS2SZ1

BJMMZCZAQS

BQIHZBZC4Q

BLMLZCZH88

BJRLZBZDV8

SSUXH8S0ELKU

BQIBZBZJSU

STPW4PR86ZRF

USU261863H287E8

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

NSHIW629RU2N85

BEI25I3Y2BDI7829

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

Expired Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes

This list contains every Call of Duty: Mobile redeem code we know has expired. Don’t try to claim them because the rewards are no longer available.

BQIDZBZWCT

BQICZBZ7BM

BQIDZBZWCT

BQICZBZ7BM

CODMB846206751

BNDGZBZFF7

BMRNZBZNKC

BMTPZBZAAN

BMRMZBZESA

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

3EREQN8HR4KXN

BLIKZCZNCM

BLMLZCZH66

BKGUZCZ8G8

BKHDZBZ7U5

BGMVZBZCU8

BGMRZBZ6SH

BJUMZBZEWE

BJMJZCZ98H

BIFBZBZSC9

BLMLZCZH88

BLFUZBZTXS

BLILZCZ5UE

BJMGZCZRGT

BIVJZBZSUQ

BJRLZBZDV8

BJUNZBZBUA

BGONZBZQPB

BGRCZBZBNE

BMRCZCZ8CS

BGMTZBZ4BV

BJUOZBZCCP

BKGUZCZ7G8

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

170TSIINDQ9UZ

BGRBZBZG3K

BJUCZBZ448

BMTUZBZXUD

BNGHZBZBTN

BJMIZCZ9QD

CODMC753629219

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

CODMA473366440

BPIBZBZ4QX

SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

BPIBZBZ4QX

How to claim Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes

Image via Activision

To redeem codes in Call of Duty: Mobile, you need to open the profile menu in the top left-hand corner of the game’s screen. Copy your UID from the player profile screen and close the game. Next, open the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center. Input your UID and the code you wish to redeem in the relevant boxes. This will redeem the code, but you’ll need to open the game and check your mailbox to recover it.

Note: Check the App Store and update if prompted to avoid losing your code once it has been entered.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Gamepur.