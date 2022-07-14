Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (July 2022)
Redeem some additional Call of Duty: Mobile goodies.
Similar to the mainline releases in the series, Call of Duty: Mobile includes many in-game items for you to unlock and collect, including characters, outfits, gun skins, and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or by spending CP in the game. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes, so you can get some customization options under your belt before you go out looking like a default rookie.
Related: How to use the Jackal in Call of Duty: Mobile
Working Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes can be found via the game’s official social media channels or through influencers, but remember that some redeem codes are account-specific and might not always work for everyone. You should try to redeem them as soon as possible because they expire after a certain amount of time has passed. The following is a list of all the Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes we know to be working. Read on below to learn how to claim your rewards.
- JNQ34TEANEG9R
- BVRPZITKAZADS9
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
- EHEUUE73I63UT6
- RIEJ1572HE51GE
- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ
- 67VHL8XS2SZ1
- BJMMZCZAQS
- BQIHZBZC4Q
- BLMLZCZH88
- BJRLZBZDV8
- SSUXH8S0ELKU
- BQIBZBZJSU
- STPW4PR86ZRF
- USU261863H287E8
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
- NSHIW629RU2N85
- BEI25I3Y2BDI7829
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
Expired Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes
This list contains every Call of Duty: Mobile redeem code we know has expired. Don’t try to claim them because the rewards are no longer available.
- BQIHZBZC4Q
- SSUXH8S0ELKU
- BQIDZBZWCT
- BQICZBZ7BM
- BJMMZCZAQS
- BQIHZBZC4Q
- BQIDZBZWCT
- BQICZBZ7BM
- BJMMZCZAQS
- CODMB846206751
- BNDGZBZFF7
- BMRNZBZNKC
- BMTPZBZAAN
- BMRMZBZESA
- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK
- 3EREQN8HR4KXN
- BLIKZCZNCM
- BLMLZCZH66
- BKGUZCZ8G8
- BKHDZBZ7U5
- BGMVZBZCU8
- BGMRZBZ6SH
- BJUMZBZEWE
- BJMJZCZ98H
- BIFBZBZSC9
- BLMLZCZH88
- BLFUZBZTXS
- BLILZCZ5UE
- BJMGZCZRGT
- BIVJZBZSUQ
- BJRLZBZDV8
- BJUNZBZBUA
- BGONZBZQPB
- BGRCZBZBNE
- BMRCZCZ8CS
- BGMTZBZ4BV
- BJUOZBZCCP
- BKGUZCZ7G8
- BFNUZILDFZ4JU43
- 170TSIINDQ9UZ
- BGRBZBZG3K
- BJUCZBZ448
- BMTUZBZXUD
- BNGHZBZBTN
- BJMIZCZ9QD
- CODMC753629219
- BFNUZILDFZ4JU43
- CODMA473366440
- BQIBZBZJSU
- BPIBZBZ4QX
- SX4G-73D55-RNJ7
- 3EREQN8HR4KXN
- BQIBZBZJSU
- BPIBZBZ4QX
- 67VHL8XS2SZ1
- STPW4PR86ZRF
- BJMMZCZAQS
How to claim Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes
To redeem codes in Call of Duty: Mobile, you need to open the profile menu in the top left-hand corner of the game’s screen. Copy your UID from the player profile screen and close the game. Next, open the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center. Input your UID and the code you wish to redeem in the relevant boxes. This will redeem the code, but you’ll need to open the game and check your mailbox to recover it.
Note: Check the App Store and update if prompted to avoid losing your code once it has been entered.
This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Gamepur.