Do gadgets alert Aberrant Nests in Rainbow Six Extraction?

One of the trickier objectives to complete in Rainbow Six Extraction are the Decontamination missions. As part of a squad, the main problem is that you need to take out 15 Aberrant Nests, but as soon as one is destroyed, the remaining 14 will start relentlessly churning our Archæans at an alarming rate, leaving you at risk of being overrun if things spiral out of control.

Although a run-and-gun assault can work well enough if you spread yourselves wisely and move fast, the smart play is to combine firepower with gadgets, especially on the higher difficulties, in order to deploy maximum destruction with minimum risk. With a little patient planning and coordination among squad members, an encounter that could turn horribly wrong can instead be successfully cleared in a matter of seconds.

Do traps alert Aberrant Nests in Decontamination?

The good news is that you can freely deploy any gadgets within the nest area in advance, without fear of a turret or trap inadvertently setting off a nest and sending a swarm of enemies in your direction — at least, not unless you trigger it yourself. For example, Jäger can place his quota of automated turrets in the heart of the hot zone and they will only turn on the nests once they start to hatch. Similarly, you can throw Gridlock’s Trax Stingers on top of a nest, but they’ll deploy themselves on the ground around it and only dish out damage to any Archæan that walks on them.

Of course, some of the better operators on this mission could be those who come packing something rather more explosive. Hibana can really come into her own here, as a generous spread of her remote charges can clear out a good number of nests with just one press of a button from a safe distance. As Fuze, you can similarly place cluster charges on nearby perimeter walls ready to destroy a handful of nests or the first wave of hatched enemies making a bead on your location.

You might also perhaps combine one or more of these with the likes of Smoke, Capitão, or Nomad’s area-of-effect abilities to help manage the remaining enemies, or whichever operator packs your preferred firepower to help clear out whatever nests might be left intact. Whatever your agent of choice, with a little bit of smart planning ahead of a well-orchestrated assault, those Decontamination missions should become a whole lot easier.