How to complete Decontamination missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Decontamination missions are just one of the many types of missions you will take on in Rainbow Six Extraction. These missions require strong teamwork and plenty of firepowers to take on, so be on your toes. Here is how you can complete Decontamination mission in Rainbow Six Extraction.

When you start a Decontamination mission, you will be told to locate a group of Abberant Nests that appear to be mutated and act differently than the others. You will first need to explore the map and find the group of nests. Locating the nests is relatively easy since they give off green smoke and are colored green instead of the normal reddish-yellow. Once you locate the nests, search the area for any Archaeans and take them out.

The objective is to destroy all of the smaller nests so that you can demolish the main nest that usually appears in the center of the others. Once you start destroying the nests, Archaeans will swarm you. Be on your toes and quickly destroy the nests, so you don’t get overwhelmed. It is wise to search the area and locate all the nests before destroying any of them. After all the nests are destroyed, attack the primary nest. Once that primary nest is destroyed, you will be allowed to move on or extract from the location.