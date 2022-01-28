Do potions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus restore more HP?

Since the dawn of the time of the Pokémon RPG 25 years ago, Potions have always restored 20 HP. Super Potions restored 50 HP until Pokémon X and Y, after which point, they’ve restored 60 HP. But no longer. As with so many other factors in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is shaking up the basic tenets of playing a Pokémon game.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a Potion restores significantly more health than its “modern-day” counterparts in the series. In fact, a Potion is as potent as a Super Potion in the previous three generations, as well as the remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In other words, a Potion in Arceus restores 60 HP to a single Pokémon.

Old favorites like the Super Potion and Hyper Potion, which become available later in the game, also restore more HP in Arceus in than their most recent RPG counterparts: 100 HP and 150 HP, respectively. This is particularly interesting in the case of the Hyper Potion, which actually got a significant downgrade from 200 HP to 120 HP starting in Generation VII and continuing into Generation VIII and Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl.

Max Potions still heal your Pokémon’s max HP. Naturally.