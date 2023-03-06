Does Dwarf Fortress on Steam work on Linux? Answered

Dwarf Fortress is a popular city-building simulation game released in 2006. Over the years, it has amassed a massive player base and continues to attract new players on a regular basis. Since the game has been out for a long period, it’s not surprising that one would expect it to be available for multiple platforms. However, that’s not the case, as Dwarf Fortress is only playable on a PC or a laptop. Furthermore, many players would be wondering if Dwarf Fortress on Steam works on Linux since the game was recently made available on Steam for Microsoft Windows and macOS.

Can you play Dwarf Fortress through Steam on Linux?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If your system fulfils the needed requirements, you can play Dwarf Fortress through Steam on Linux. The game was recently added to the Steam store, and fortunately, it is not limited to Microsoft Windows and macOS. You have to utilize Proton to play Dwarf Fortress on Linux, which is basically a tool released by Valve that allows users to play Steam games on Linux. It’s worth noting that Dwarf Fortress on Steam is only available for the 64-bit version of Linux. This means that if you are running a 32-bit version of Linux, you cannot play the game.

In addition to Dwarf Fortress working on Linux, it also works on Steam Deck. Although the developers haven’t officially released the statement for the same, many players have already tested the game on Steam’s handheld console. That said, there have been reports of several glitches occurring while playing the game on a Steam Deck. Furthermore, cloud save functionality is allegedly not working for the game on the console.