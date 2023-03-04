How to remove construction in Dwarf Fortress

Creating your very own dwarven base in Dwarf Fortress is an enjoyable and fulfilling experience once you get past the initial difficulty of it all. However, there will inevitably be a few mistakes made in the process, especially if you’re only starting out. Luckily, there is a way to undo these errors with the simple press of a button. If you’re wondering how you can remove construction in the game, then here’s all you’ll need to know.

How to remove walls and floors in Dwarf Fortress

In order to remove construction in Dwarf Fortress, you will first need to bring up the digging orders menu. You’ll be able to do this by clicking on the Pickaxe icon on the taskbar at the bottom of your screen or by simply pressing the “M” key. Once it’s open, select the stairs icon with a red circle on it.

After you’ve selected it, you’ll be able to paint the area that you want to designate for removal. Keep in mind that this will only work for objects such as stairs, walls, and any other constructed tile. If you’re looking to remove a specific structure, you will have to go through a completely different, albeit simpler process.

How to remove buildings in Dwarf Fortress

You’ll be able to remove buildings in Dwarf Fortress by simply clicking on the structure itself and selecting the icon on the top right of the window that pops up. The icon you’re looking for will be represented by a house with a red circle on it and clicking this will remove the building you’ve selected. Keep in mind, though, that you won’t be able to reacquire the materials you’ve used up for its construction once it’s removed. With this in mind, we recommend making use of this feature with caution.