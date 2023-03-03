What is Dwarf Fortress Classic mode?

Ever since its initial release in 2006, Dwarf Fortress has since gone on to evolve into one of the most creative and enjoyable management sims in the market. Throughout the years, several innovative mechanics have consistently been introduced by developers Bay 12 Games. However, one particular feature that players often seem curious about is the game’s offering of a Classic mode. If this is a question that’s crossed your mind recently, then you’ll be able to find out everything you’ll need to know below.

How does Classic mode work in Dwarf Fortress?

Dwarf Fortress Classic mode essentially brings back the text-based graphics that were present during the game’s first few years. Toggling it on will turn your in-game environment into a mixture of numbers, symbols, icons, and punctuation marks.

Most of the icons and menus that you typically use to build structures and craft resources will still be in the same spots. However, they will naturally be replaced with the same minimalistic symbols in keeping with the Classic mode theme. Fortunately, the text box at the top of your screen will display the name of the object you’re hovering over so you’ll still be able to understand what each specific icon is.

Needless to say, it’s an incredibly drastic departure from the relatively advanced visuals of the Premium version that was released on Steam in 2022. We wouldn’t recommend toggling it on for a casual playthrough simply because it would make the enjoyable process of building a dwarven base much more tedious. But if you do decide to go with it, then you’ll be able to experience what it was like to play through Dwarf Fortress during its early days.