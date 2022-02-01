Dying Light 2 Stay Human has you jumping back into the role of Aiden Caldwell, a Pilgrim who wanders the world helping those in need when he can. The next step of his journey takes him to a massive city where the various factions have a tenuous alliance with one another, but everything could go wrong at a moment’s notice. With the game officially releasing on February 4 across all platforms, does Dying Light 2 Stay Human have early access?

Unfortunately, fans of the game will need to wait until the game officially releases on February 4 because Dying Light 2 does not have early access. None of the pre-order bonuses for the game include the chance to play early. Still, you’ll receive several additional items, such as the game’s first and second DLC and various in-games, depending on the level of pre-order you purchase.

Leading up to the game’s release, developer Techland has been giving fans small teasers of the game and has mentioned the game’s massive size. Supposedly, you can expect to take 80 hours to complete the final story and nearly 500 hours to finish all of the side missions and story bits until you beat the game. We’ll find out if this holds when the game releases, but no fan will be playing the game early unless a physical store had a copy and gave it to you early.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases for everyone on February 4 on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X, and PC. It will also release on the Nintendo Switch in six months, potentially.