Does Going Medieval have multiplayer?

Going Medieval is a fun twist of a colony builder where you’ll be taking care of several villagers as they attempt to build a small town and survive on their own. You’ll be expected to harvest barley, gather food, research new technologies, and tackle the rough environment. While having a friend by your side is important and can help ensure you stay alive longer, Going Medieval won’t be a game you’re jumping in with your friends to survive together.

Going Medieval is in Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and at this time, the game does not have a multiplayer function. If a multiplayer feature were to be added, it would potentially be through mods, if they were supported, or the developers at Foxy Voxel would have it listed on their roadmap for the game. It does not look like the team has any intention to create a multiplayer function, and they have not disclosed if they plan to dedicate resources to trying to make it a reality.

You should not expect to find multiplayer in Going Medieval’s future until strictly told otherwise. It’s doubtful a multiplayer function will be added, but things could change depending on the game’s popularity. For now, it’s a no, and we’ll update this article if the developers at Foxy Voxel change their minds, potentially modifying their roadmap.