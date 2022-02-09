Does Gran Turismo Sport save data transfer to Gran Turismo 7?
Polyphony Digital incenitivisng dedicated players.
With the advent of live service titles and long running franchises, fans love when they’re able to bring some sort of content into a new entry. Luckily for Gran Turismo Sport players, quite a bit of its content is transferrable to Gran Turismo 7, but there are also limits to this system.
Polyphony Digital is carrying over the save data for players through automatic updates at regular intervals beginning February 15. All relevant Gran Turismo Sport data is accessible upon Gran Turismo 7’s March 4, 2022 launch date. Our guide lists all relevant transferrable and non-transferrable data
- Replays, race photos, and scapes content will not transfer to Gran Turismo 7
- The driver rating and sportsmanship rating carry over
- These ratings are also planned to apply to an online championship that takes place post-launch
- Liveries that have been shared as “open to all” and created after December 22, 2017 at 4:30 AM UTC transfer over
- Car liveries can continue to be edited after the import has taken place
- All decals, regardless of whether they were shared at all carry over
- Likes and comments under user generated content won’t transfer to Gran Turismo 7
- Transferred content needs to be shared again in the settings menu in order for other players to view them
- Some decals and liveries won’t transfer because they’re incompatible with Gran Turismo 7’s specifications
- Some designs may not appear identical because Gran Turismo 7 made changes to the paintable areas of cars