Does Gran Turismo Sport save data transfer to Gran Turismo 7?

With the advent of live service titles and long running franchises, fans love when they’re able to bring some sort of content into a new entry. Luckily for Gran Turismo Sport players, quite a bit of its content is transferrable to Gran Turismo 7, but there are also limits to this system.

Polyphony Digital is carrying over the save data for players through automatic updates at regular intervals beginning February 15. All relevant Gran Turismo Sport data is accessible upon Gran Turismo 7’s March 4, 2022 launch date. Our guide lists all relevant transferrable and non-transferrable data