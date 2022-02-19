Does Horizon Forbidden West have multiplayer? Answered

Horizon Forbidden West is a colossal game, with a single playthrough of the main quest alone taking 30 to 40 hours. Playing a game for that amount of time might get lonely, and it’s always nice to be able to bring a friend along if you can. This guide explains if Horizon Forbidden West has multiplayer or not.

Horizon Forbidden West does not have traditional multiplayer

There is no multiplayer functionality in Horizon Forbidden West, at least not in the traditional sense. There’s no way for you to play the game while controlling Aloy, and a friend can join in controlling a different character. Aloy is the protagonist, and there are no other playable characters in the game.

However, it is possible to play with someone else. Using the game’s Co-Pilot Mode, a second controller can control Aloy in the game. The idea is that someone who can’t necessarily use the controls as well as you, or someone who isn’t used to playing games, can use the second controller to feel like they’re playing. Then, you can use your controller to correct their direction, help them fight machines, or point them in the right direction if needed. This is a good way for two people to enjoy the game as a shared experience as very few games can be.