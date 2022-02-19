How to find Vista Point: The Daunt in Horizon Forbidden West

To find Vista Point: The Daunt in Horizon Forbidden West, you first need to find The Daunt’s Vista Point Tower, which is about 180 paces south of Chainscrape, south of a Charger site, between two campfires. Approach the Vista Point Tower and hold R3 to use your Focus on it, and receive an image fragment.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can now make finding the Vista Point in the image fragment your active quest, although all that will tell you is that the location is somewhere near the Vista Tower. It is very near, in fact — the Vista Point: The Daunt is about 50 paces northeast of the Vista Point Tower in The Daunt. Follow the river northeast and you’ll soon find a small stone structure that used to be one end of a bridge over the river. Stand at the south edge of that structure, facing south, and activate your Focus, then line up the image fragment to what’s in front of you. This will discover the Vista Point: The Daunt, complete the quest, and add the Vista Point: The Daunt to Collectables section of your Notebook.

The eye icon is the location of the tower, and Aloy is at the location of the Vista Point: The Daunt (Screenshot by Gamepur)

The text log in your Notebook will tell you that there was once a National Park Lodge at this location. You can come back here to activate the Vista Point and see the Lodge as it once was whenever you like.