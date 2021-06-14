Does Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy have multiplayer?

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy game captures all of the usual points of the dysfunctional team from Marvel’s comics. They are tough, prideful, and can do questionable things, but they are a family and watch out for each other at the end of the day. With that being said, five characters are taking up a hefty portion of screen time. Does Guardians of the Galaxy have multiplayer?

Unfortunately for anyone looking to play a Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game with friends, this is not the opportunity you are waiting for. The title is a single-player-only game that sees you take direct control of Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. While you will be able to lead and make certain combat decisions for the rest of the Guardians, you are only in the driver seat for Quill. You call the shots and make key decisions as the story goes on.

It might be a bit surprising for some people to hear that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a campaign-focused game with no multiplayer support after the release of Marvel’s Avengers. That title is a loot-heavy game that gets regular updates and focuses on its multiplayer functionality. With Guardians taking the solo route, there likely won’t be as many opportunities for expansions or content like that, although there is always a chance for extra story DLC.