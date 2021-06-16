Does The Division Heartland support crossplay?

Unfortunately for fans of The Division, Ubisoft did not reveal any information on the development of The Division Heartland at the 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation. The new PvEvP survival game seems to be pretty far from release, and as such details about it are still sparse.

However, we do know that The Division Heartland is being developed for most major platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia. With gaming communities split across so many platforms, it would be great for Heartland to support crossplay so players could team up with friends on different platforms. Moreover, Heartland has a competitive PvP element, which calls for skill-based matchmaking. Maintaining fast queue times in games with SBMM is much easier with crossplay.

Ubisoft has not officially confirmed whether The Division Heartland will support crossplay at launch, or down the line. However, it’s worth noting that they have infrastructure in place to enable crossplay through Ubisoft Connect, which allows players to merge their accounts across multiple platforms. This account management system is primarily intended to enable cross-progression, but it also handles the crossplay functionality of some of Ubisoft’s games.

The company has affirmed that crossplay and cross-progression are a priority for them in the long run, as they focus more and more on games-as-a-service titles. For that reason, we are optimistic that The Division Heartland will support crossplay across most if not all platforms.