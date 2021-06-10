Does Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have customizable characters?

One of the features many Borderlands players have been asking for over the years is the ability to fully customize their characters. However, because Gearbox’s characters have been so focused on being unique from each other, all three Borderlands games haven’t really given fans that opportunity. Players have gotten different skins and cosmetics that they can switch out, but, for the most part, everyone’s characters look pretty similar.

That is why it’s so surprising when Gearbox announced that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have customizable characters. We don’t yet know exactly what this will entail, but Ashley Burch made sure to mention it on the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Show. That should signify that customization will play a significant role in building out your character.

For now, all we know is that it will be an option. Burch also made mention that there will be several character classes that you can spec into as you play. It’s important to note that you will actually be able to slot your character into multiple classes, giving you even more control over your character.

Over the next few months, we should expect to get a better idea of what customization options will be available once Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands drops in early 2022. Hopefully, Gearbox delivers the options fans want, especially since this is something they’ve been asking about for more than a decade.