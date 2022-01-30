Double the Tails, Double the Fun request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are several Pokémon that you’ll need to find as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It will be your job to study them and learn about these unique Pokémon by capturing them and using them in battles. The villagers of Jubilife Village want to know about these Pokémon, and have asked you to complete their requests. A woman will ask you to find a Pokémon with two tail fins that they found in the water. In this guide, we share how to complete Double the Tails, Double the Fun request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Pokémon you’re looking for is a Pokémon with two tail fins. Narrowing it down, you’ll need to find a Finneon, a Water-type Pokémon. The only location you can discover Finneon in Pokémon Legends is over by Seagrass Haven. You can visit this location in Cobalt Coastlands. You’ll have better luck using Pokémon to attack Finneon while in the water, as sneaking is relatively tricky. Also, they’re pretty small, so you might miss them swimming around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, we recommend using a Water-type Pokémin. Because Finneon is also a Water-type, it will not take too much damage. After catching it, return to Jubilife Village and show Finneon to Netta next to your pasture. She’ll be thankful for seeing it, and you’ll complete the request.