Dragon Ball Legends Codes
Time to go Super Saiyan mode.
Dragon Ball Legends is an action RPG that lets players experience exciting battles with their favorite characters from the Dragon Ball franchise. Fortunately, the game also features a code system allowing players to earn free rewards.
Related: Dragon Ball Legends beginner’s guide
All Dragon Ball Legends Codes List
Dragon Ball Legends working codes
- longzhu188 – claim free gems
- longzhu666 – claim free gems
- longzhu888 – claim free gems
- b4PMjyud – claim 200 gems
- wayline628 – claim 300 gems
- waylinexxk – claim 300 gems
- wayline7yz – claim 300 gems
- X6AyEGBv – claim 300 gems
- B5kMAvGk – claim 400 gems
- qhebjHH – claim 500 gems
- b6AyELBt – claim 500 gems
- i4PNW4nV – claim 100 gems and 500k coins
- Resource999 – claim 199 gems and 9,999 coins
- R5kKCeDw – claim 200 gems and two senzu beans
- Freepull30 – claim 200 gems and two advanced summon orbs
- OneIsAll – claim exclusive rewards
- L5kJ69m – claim 20 SS hero shards
- w3cBk2QJ – claim S rank Piccolo
Dragon Ball Legends expired codes
Currently, there are no expired codes for Dragon Ball Legends.
How to redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes
To redeem codes in Dragon Ball Legends, follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Click on your avatar icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Select the redeem option.
- Enter the code and click on the Exchange option.
How can you get more Dragon Ball Legends codes?
You can follow Dragon Ball Legend’s Twitter account or Facebook page to keep track of all the latest happening, including new codes. You can also join their official Discord channel, where you’ll get to interact with fellow players.
Why are my Dragon Ball Legends codes not working?
It should be noted that Dragon Ball Legends, by default, does not feature a code redeeming system. Players can only exchange the codes mentioned above during the Anniversary period. Additionally, when using the codes during the Anniversary period, ensure they are copied properly.
What kind of game is Dragon Ball Legends?
Dragon Ball Legends features a unique battle system where you control a character by tapping on a screen and performing different attacks. The game has 3 D environment, and the mechanics are straightforward overall. Keep in mind the game can be played with one hand, so ultimately, it is a pretty error-forgiving game.