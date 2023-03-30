Dragon Ball Legends is an action RPG that lets players experience exciting battles with their favorite characters from the Dragon Ball franchise. Fortunately, the game also features a code system allowing players to earn free rewards.

Related: Dragon Ball Legends beginner’s guide

All Dragon Ball Legends Codes List

Dragon Ball Legends working codes

longzhu188 – claim free gems

longzhu666 – claim free gems

longzhu888 – claim free gems

b4PMjyud – claim 200 gems

– claim 200 gems wayline628 – claim 300 gems

waylinexxk – claim 300 gems

wayline7yz – claim 300 gems

– claim 300 gems X6AyEGBv – claim 300 gems

B5kMAvGk – claim 400 gems

qhebjHH – claim 500 gems

b6AyELBt – claim 500 gems

claim 500 gems i4PNW4nV – claim 100 gems and 500k coins

Resource999 – claim 199 gems and 9,999 coins

R5kKCeDw – claim 200 gems and two senzu beans

claim 200 gems and two senzu beans Freepull30 – claim 200 gems and two advanced summon orbs

claim 200 gems and two advanced summon orbs OneIsAll – claim exclusive rewards

L5kJ69m – claim 20 SS hero shards

claim 20 SS hero shards w3cBk2QJ – claim S rank Piccolo

Dragon Ball Legends expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Dragon Ball Legends.

How to redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Dragon Ball Legends, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Click on your avatar icon in the top left corner of the screen.

Select the redeem option.

Enter the code and click on the Exchange option.

How can you get more Dragon Ball Legends codes?

You can follow Dragon Ball Legend’s Twitter account or Facebook page to keep track of all the latest happening, including new codes. You can also join their official Discord channel, where you’ll get to interact with fellow players.

Why are my Dragon Ball Legends codes not working?

It should be noted that Dragon Ball Legends, by default, does not feature a code redeeming system. Players can only exchange the codes mentioned above during the Anniversary period. Additionally, when using the codes during the Anniversary period, ensure they are copied properly.

What kind of game is Dragon Ball Legends?

Dragon Ball Legends features a unique battle system where you control a character by tapping on a screen and performing different attacks. The game has 3 D environment, and the mechanics are straightforward overall. Keep in mind the game can be played with one hand, so ultimately, it is a pretty error-forgiving game.