Dragon Traveler Tier List [Global Release]

The best Dragon Traveler characters tier list for the global release version of the game.
Published: Jan 12, 2026 05:55 pm

There is a wide variety of characters you’ll obtain as you progress in Dragon Traveler, with some being much better than others. In the guide below, we will explain which characters are the best and why you should invest in them. Scroll down, and let’s dive into our ultimate Dragon Traveler characters tier list!

Dragon Traveler Characters Tier List

BEST CHARACTERS
S
Poseidon character from Dragon Traveler
Poseidon
Athena character from Dragon Traveler
Athena
Ifrit character from Dragon Traveler
Ifrit
Hades character from Dragon Traveler
Hades
CORE FACTION CHARACTERS
A
Marylis character from Dragon Traveler
Marylis
Huginn & Muninn character from Dragon Traveler
Huginn & Muninn
Atanith character from Dragon Traveler
Atanith
Fenrir character from Dragon Traveler
Fenrir
Scheherazade character from Dragon Traveler
Scheherazade
DECENT & VERSATILE CHARACTERS
B
Gullveig character from Dragon Traveler
Gullveig
Medusa character from Dragon Traveler
Medusa
Minotaur character from Dragon Traveler
Minotaur
Lorilin character from Dragon Traveler
Lorilin
Cleopatra character from Dragon Traveler
Cleopatra
Siegfried character from Dragon Traveler
Siegfried
Titania character from Dragon Traveler
Titania
Oberonnie character from Dragon Traveler
Oberonnie
Nemesis character from Dragon Traveler
Nemesis
Goren character from Dragon Traveler
Goren
Caligula character from Dragon Traveler
Caligula
Nanalie character from Dragon Traveler
Nanalie
Chiron character from Dragon Traveler
Chiron
Anubis character from Dragon Traveler
Anubis
Goblin Drummer character from Dragon Traveler
Goblin Drummer
Herman character from Dragon Traveler
Herman
Melina character from Dragon Traveler
Melina
White Tiger character from Dragon Traveler
White Tiger
Drasill character from Dragon Traveler
Drasill
MEDIOCRE CHARACTERS
C
Guna character from Dragon Traveler
Guna
Lancelot character from Dragon Traveler
Lancelot
Beowulf character from Dragon Traveler
Beowulf
Telperion character from Dragon Traveler
Telperion
Van Helsing character from Dragon Traveler
Van Helsing
Gudong character from Dragon Traveler
Gudong
WEAK CHARACTERS
D
Arthur character from Dragon Traveler
Arthur
Pan Junbao character from Dragon Traveler
Pan Junbao
Cerberus character from Dragon Traveler
Cerberus

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best and most versatile characters in Dragon Traveler. These characters are used in almost every meta team for both PvE and PvP.
  • A Tier: The core carry/DPS characters for their respective races. You’ll want to get these and use them based on which other characters you’re using.
  • B Tier: Decent and versatile characters that can fill the gaps in your team composition, but they aren’t as massive a priority as the S/A-tier characters.
  • C Tier: Mediocre characters that can replace some of the B-tier characters, but they are seldom used in meta teams.
  • D Tier: Weak characters that have subpar kits compared to virtually all other characters in the game.

NOTE: This ranking is based on the strength of characters in the TW version of the game, which should roughly be the same for the global version. We will update it if necessary.

In the tier list above, we ranked all SSR characters in Dragon Traveler based on their overall strength across all game modes. Higher-tier characters should be your top priority regarding pulls/upgrades, while lower-tier characters aren’t worth spending resources on.

S Tier – Best Characters in Dragon Traveler

CharacterDetails & Ranking Summary
Poseidon character from Dragon Traveler
Poseidon		TBA
Athena character from Dragon Traveler
Athena		TBA
Ifrit character from Dragon Traveler
Ifrit		TBA
Hades character from Dragon Traveler
Hades		TBA

A Tier – Core Faction Characters

CharacterDetails & Ranking Summary
Marylis character from Dragon Traveler
Marylis		TBA
Huginn & Muninn character from Dragon Traveler
Huginn & Muninn		TBA
Atanith character from Dragon Traveler
Atanith		TBA
Fenrir character from Dragon Traveler
Fenrir		TBA
Scheherazade character from Dragon Traveler
Scheherazade		TBA

B Tier – Decent & Versatile Characters

CharacterDetails & Ranking Summary
Gullveig character from Dragon Traveler
Gullveig		TBA
Titania character from Dragon Traveler
Titania		TBA
Siegfried character from Dragon Traveler
Siegfried		TBA
Cleopatra character from Dragon Traveler
Cleopatra		TBA
Lorilin character from Dragon Traveler
Lorilin		TBA
Minotaur character from Dragon Traveler
Minotaur		TBA
Medusa character from Dragon Traveler
Medusa		TBA
Oberonnie character from Dragon Traveler
Oberonnie		TBA
Nemesis character from Dragon Traveler
Nemesis		TBA
Goren character from Dragon Traveler
Goren		TBA
Caligula character from Dragon Traveler
Caligula		TBA
Nanalie character from Dragon Traveler
Nanalie		TBA
Chiron character from Dragon Traveler
Chiron		TBA
Anubis character from Dragon Traveler
Anubis		TBA
Goblin Drummer character from Dragon Traveler
Goblin Drummer		TBA
Herman character from Dragon Traveler
Herman		TBA
Melina character from Dragon Traveler
Melina		TBA
White Tiger character from Dragon Traveler
White Tiger		TBA
Drasill character from Dragon Traveler
Drasill		TBA

C Tier – Mediocre Characters

CharacterDetails & Ranking Summary
Guna character from Dragon Traveler
Guna		TBA
Lancelot character from Dragon Traveler
Lancelot		TBA
Beowulf character from Dragon Traveler
Beowulf		TBA
Telperion character from Dragon Traveler
Telperion
TBA
Van Helsing character from Dragon Traveler
Van Helsing		TBA
Gudong character from Dragon Traveler
Gudong		TBA

D Tier – Weak Characters

CharacterDetails & Ranking Summary
Arthur character from Dragon Traveler
Arthur		TBA
Pan Junbao character from Dragon Traveler
Pan Junbao		TBA
Cerberus character from Dragon Traveler
Cerberus		TBA

Dragon Traveler Tier List FAQ

What are the best characters in Dragon Traveler?

The best characters in Dragon Traveler are Poseidon, Athena, Ifrit, and Hades.


Should you save resources for upcoming characters?

No, there is no reason to save for upcoming characters as most of the currently meta characters are useful, if not meta, well into the future. Plus, it’ll make your grind faster if you invest in them now.


Should you even use non-meta characters?

Yes, even non-meta characters have their use, especially if your team is missing some characters or utility.

That does it for our Dragon Traveler characters tier list for now. We will keep updating it as new characters are added, so be sure to bookmark it! Also, check out the Guides section here at Gamepur for more helpful content.

