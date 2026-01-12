Dragon Traveler Tier List [Global Release]

The best Dragon Traveler characters tier list for the global release version of the game.

There is a wide variety of characters you’ll obtain as you progress in Dragon Traveler, with some being much better than others. In the guide below, we will explain which characters are the best and why you should invest in them. Scroll down, and let’s dive into our ultimate Dragon Traveler characters tier list!

Recommended Videos

Dragon Traveler Characters Tier List

BEST CHARACTERS S Poseidon Athena Ifrit Hades CORE FACTION CHARACTERS A Marylis Huginn & Muninn Atanith Fenrir Scheherazade DECENT & VERSATILE CHARACTERS B Gullveig Medusa Minotaur Lorilin Cleopatra Siegfried Titania Oberonnie Nemesis Goren Caligula Nanalie Chiron Anubis Goblin Drummer Herman Melina White Tiger Drasill MEDIOCRE CHARACTERS C Guna Lancelot Beowulf Telperion Van Helsing Gudong WEAK CHARACTERS D Arthur Pan Junbao Cerberus Tiers Explained S Tier : The best and most versatile characters in Dragon Traveler. These characters are used in almost every meta team for both PvE and PvP.

: The best and most versatile characters in Dragon Traveler. These characters are used in almost every meta team for both PvE and PvP. A Tier : The core carry/DPS characters for their respective races. You’ll want to get these and use them based on which other characters you’re using.

: The core carry/DPS characters for their respective races. You’ll want to get these and use them based on which other characters you’re using. B Tier : Decent and versatile characters that can fill the gaps in your team composition, but they aren’t as massive a priority as the S/A-tier characters.

: Decent and versatile characters that can fill the gaps in your team composition, but they aren’t as massive a priority as the S/A-tier characters. C Tier : Mediocre characters that can replace some of the B-tier characters, but they are seldom used in meta teams.

: Mediocre characters that can replace some of the B-tier characters, but they are seldom used in meta teams. D Tier: Weak characters that have subpar kits compared to virtually all other characters in the game.

NOTE: This ranking is based on the strength of characters in the TW version of the game, which should roughly be the same for the global version. We will update it if necessary.

In the tier list above, we ranked all SSR characters in Dragon Traveler based on their overall strength across all game modes. Higher-tier characters should be your top priority regarding pulls/upgrades, while lower-tier characters aren’t worth spending resources on.

S Tier – Best Characters in Dragon Traveler

Character Details & Ranking Summary

Poseidon TBA

Athena TBA

Ifrit TBA

Hades TBA

A Tier – Core Faction Characters

Character Details & Ranking Summary

Marylis TBA

Huginn & Muninn TBA

Atanith TBA

Fenrir TBA

Scheherazade TBA

B Tier – Decent & Versatile Characters

Character Details & Ranking Summary

Gullveig TBA

Titania TBA

Siegfried TBA

Cleopatra TBA

Lorilin TBA

Minotaur TBA

Medusa TBA

Oberonnie TBA

Nemesis TBA

Goren TBA

Caligula TBA

Nanalie TBA

Chiron TBA

Anubis TBA

Goblin Drummer TBA

Herman TBA

Melina TBA

White Tiger TBA

Drasill TBA

C Tier – Mediocre Characters

Character Details & Ranking Summary

Guna TBA

Lancelot TBA

Beowulf TBA

Telperion

TBA

Van Helsing TBA

Gudong TBA

D Tier – Weak Characters

Character Details & Ranking Summary

Arthur TBA

Pan Junbao TBA

Cerberus TBA

Dragon Traveler Tier List FAQ

What are the best characters in Dragon Traveler? The best characters in Dragon Traveler are Poseidon, Athena, Ifrit, and Hades.

Should you save resources for upcoming characters? No, there is no reason to save for upcoming characters as most of the currently meta characters are useful, if not meta, well into the future. Plus, it’ll make your grind faster if you invest in them now.

Should you even use non-meta characters? Yes, even non-meta characters have their use, especially if your team is missing some characters or utility.

That does it for our Dragon Traveler characters tier list for now. We will keep updating it as new characters are added, so be sure to bookmark it! Also, check out the Guides section here at Gamepur for more helpful content.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy