Dragon Traveler Tier List [Global Release]

There is a wide variety of characters you’ll obtain as you progress in Dragon Traveler, with some being much better than others. In the guide below, we will explain which characters are the best and why you should invest in them. Scroll down, and let’s dive into our ultimate Dragon Traveler characters tier list!
Dragon Traveler Characters Tier List
Tiers Explained
- S Tier: The best and most versatile characters in Dragon Traveler. These characters are used in almost every meta team for both PvE and PvP.
- A Tier: The core carry/DPS characters for their respective races. You’ll want to get these and use them based on which other characters you’re using.
- B Tier: Decent and versatile characters that can fill the gaps in your team composition, but they aren’t as massive a priority as the S/A-tier characters.
- C Tier: Mediocre characters that can replace some of the B-tier characters, but they are seldom used in meta teams.
- D Tier: Weak characters that have subpar kits compared to virtually all other characters in the game.
NOTE: This ranking is based on the strength of characters in the TW version of the game, which should roughly be the same for the global version. We will update it if necessary.
In the tier list above, we ranked all SSR characters in Dragon Traveler based on their overall strength across all game modes. Higher-tier characters should be your top priority regarding pulls/upgrades, while lower-tier characters aren’t worth spending resources on.
S Tier – Best Characters in Dragon Traveler
|Character
|Details & Ranking Summary
Poseidon
|TBA
Athena
|TBA
Ifrit
|TBA
Hades
|TBA
A Tier – Core Faction Characters
|Character
|Details & Ranking Summary
Marylis
|TBA
Huginn & Muninn
|TBA
Atanith
|TBA
Fenrir
|TBA
Scheherazade
|TBA
B Tier – Decent & Versatile Characters
|Character
|Details & Ranking Summary
Gullveig
|TBA
Titania
|TBA
Siegfried
|TBA
Cleopatra
|TBA
Lorilin
|TBA
Minotaur
|TBA
Medusa
|TBA
Oberonnie
|TBA
Nemesis
|TBA
Goren
|TBA
Caligula
|TBA
Nanalie
|TBA
Chiron
|TBA
Anubis
|TBA
Goblin Drummer
|TBA
Herman
|TBA
Melina
|TBA
White Tiger
|TBA
Drasill
|TBA
C Tier – Mediocre Characters
|Character
|Details & Ranking Summary
Guna
|TBA
Lancelot
|TBA
Beowulf
|TBA
Telperion
|TBA
Van Helsing
|TBA
Gudong
|TBA
D Tier – Weak Characters
|Character
|Details & Ranking Summary
Arthur
|TBA
Pan Junbao
|TBA
Cerberus
|TBA
Dragon Traveler Tier List FAQ
The best characters in Dragon Traveler are Poseidon, Athena, Ifrit, and Hades.
Should you save resources for upcoming characters?
No, there is no reason to save for upcoming characters as most of the currently meta characters are useful, if not meta, well into the future. Plus, it’ll make your grind faster if you invest in them now.
Should you even use non-meta characters?
Yes, even non-meta characters have their use, especially if your team is missing some characters or utility.
That does it for our Dragon Traveler characters tier list for now. We will keep updating it as new characters are added, so be sure to bookmark it!
Published: Jan 12, 2026 05:55 pm