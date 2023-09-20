Dredge: All 6 Flag Locations for The Painter
Dredge Update 3 added a new NPC, The Painter, and a set of flags for players to collect, but the clues this character gives are useless.
Dredge Update 3 added in a new NPC, The Painter, and a handful of flags for players to equip their boats with. This is all part of the boat customization feature added to the game with this update. As Dredge players might expect, though, it’s not quite as simple as simply equipping the flags and getting back out to go fishing.
Instead, players must locate the flags and dredge them up from the depths. They’re hidden around Dredge’s fairly small yet densely packed world, making them difficult to track down. Completionists will want to find them all, while others will just want to own the best one and fly it for the rest of their playthrough.
All 6 Flag Locations in Dredge
In the table below, we’ve outlined where players can find all 6 Flags for The Painter in Dredge. We’ve included a screenshot of the exact location, a map reference, and some context about where players will discover it.
Players must look for an orange glow on the water’s surface with each Flag. When they find it, they’ll need to dredge the Flag up, which can take a good chunk of time. We recommend players find somewhere to rest nearby and head straight for the Flag they want to ensure they’re not sailing through the fog afterward.
How to Deliver Flags to The Painter in Dredge
To deliver Flags to The Painter in Dredge, players must dredge them up from where they lie in the sea. Then they need to visit The Painter in Little Marrow. One of the first dialogue options is to deliver a Flag. If players have multiple Flags in their inventory, they’ll need to select this option a few times until all the Flags have been delivered. Once a Flag has been delivered, players can equip it on their boat.
How to Equip Flags in Dredge
To equip Flags in Dredge, players need to select the dialogue option with The Painter to change their Flag. This will open up a new menu where they can select which Flag they’d like to see flying on their boat. It’s possible to change a boat’s Flag multiple times at no cost because The Painter doesn’t charge for this service.