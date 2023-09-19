EEK3 2023: How to Watch & All Announcements

EEK3 is an indie horror game event that showcases some of the best games from the indie horror scene every year. The event shines the spotlight on smaller games that horror fans can truly immerse themselves in, many of which turn out to be better than mainstream horror offerings.

EEK3 2023 is no different and retains the haunted PS1 aesthetic that’s given the event its identity over the years. In this article, we’ve covered exactly where and how to watch the showcase, and have highlighted every announcement so fans can track them down and play them if they want to.

Where & How to Watch EEK3 2023

the best place to watch EEK3 2023 is on the Haunted PS1 YouTube channel. However, for those who prefer Twitch, the Haunted PS1 Twitch channel will also host the showcase. We believe the event will start at 7 PM BST/11 AM PT, but the official time hasn’t been confirmed.

The showcase will be a pre-recorded event, so while the stream may start on Twitch sooner than YouTube, we’ve always experienced pre-recorded shows like this with better visual quality on YouTube. Once the showcase is over, the video of it will be available on YouTube forever. The Haunted PS1 community works hard each year to present the best games to indie horror fans, and these videos deserve to be watched in the future just as much as in the moment they’re streamed.

All Announcements from EEK3 2023

At the time of writing, the EEK3 2023 showcase hasn’t been streamed yet, hence why we have no announcements to show off. However, we’ll update this section of the article as soon as announcements flow from the show. We’ll include details on each game, trailers where possible, and links to storefronts if they’re up for wishlisting or purchase.

What is EEK3?

EEK3 is the indie horror showcase of the year. Games from smaller developers are gathered together and broadcast to fans of obscure horror titles to admire and be terrified by. The indie horror scene is filled with some of the best scary games on the market, and this event helps get them in front of the eyes of people who actively want to play them.