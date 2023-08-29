Publisher Panic is holding its first games showcase in 2023. The event will be packed with all sorts of exciting games, the type that the publisher has made a name for itself by helping to bring to life in the past. Fans of Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game have this company to thank for getting those games to the finish line, and many more are undoubtedly on the way.

Like the Play Date Community Direct, the Panic Games Showcase 2023 is a pre-recorded event. However, this event is official and organized by Panic instead of the Play Date community like the aforementioned one. A video will premiere on YouTube with high-quality versions of all trailers and details on the games shown, so there’s no need to worry about missing details if a stream gets overloaded.

When is the Panic Games Showcase 2023

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Panic Games Showcase starts at 10 AM PT/6 PM BST on August 29, 2023. This is a fairly reasonable time for everyone, though it might require some fans to wait and watch the video during their break at work. In the UK, it’s the perfect time for a showcase because most people will be about to eat dinner or relax at the end of the day.

How to Watch the Panic Games Showcase 2023

The best place to watch it is Panic’s official YouTube channel, where there’s already a Premiere of the video waiting to go live. Given that this is a pre-recorded video, it doesn’t look like Panic will be doing anything on Twitch, so fans only need to worry about one video when it comes to watching this exciting showcase.

All Announcements from the Panic Games Showcase 2023

Image via Panic

At the time of writing, the Panic Games Showcase 2023 hasn’t started. As soon as it does, we’ll update this article with all the games announced, including trailers, links to their official store pages, and all the details about them.

Panic specializes in quirky indie titles, so fans should expect to see something other than the next big Triple-A game during the event. However, the company did help bring two massively popular indies to life, Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game. This demonstrates the publisher’s eye for talent and a great game, and the showcase could have even more that are just over the horizon.