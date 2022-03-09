Every emote in Lost Ark and how to get them

In Lost Ark, an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, emoting is a fun way to communicate with fellow players. Additionally, some emotes are also necessary for quests, as you occasionally have to use emotes in response to some NPCs.

There are over 20 emotes you can get, in addition to the base emotes you already own. Here are all of the emotes you can obtain in Lost Ark and how to get them:

Advance Complete 40% of the Adventurer’s Tome for Arthetine Affection Reward from A Great Discovery from Moyamoya on Totopia Beg Reward from Lina the Lovely from Pleasant Lina in Runaways Island Blow a Kiss Reward from Honorary Punikan from Kakarina in Nia Village Bored Complete 70% of the Adventurer’s Tome in Rethramis Cheers Reward from Master’s Drinking Table in Melody Forest Cute Purchase from Yurei on Peyto for 5,000 Silver Error Reward from Truth or Dare from Minerva in Wisdom Isle Fear Reward from The Faces of Terror from Schweiz in Metus Islands Frustrated Reward from The Totoikis’ Dream: Creation from Toto Elder on Toto Silver Island Interrogate Reward from The Three Leaders in Stern Joy Reach Trusted Rapport Level with Mokamoka in Mokoko Village Lailai Reward from Getting Ready for the Festival in Nia Village Levitate Reward from Pioneer of Shangra from Eunsun on Shangra Island Oath Reward from Dark Blade in Kalaja Pain Get Reputation Level 3 for Remnants of the Plague Polite Reward from Becoming a Queen from Vivian in Luterra Castle Pray Reward from Morai Ruins in Saland Hill Proud Obtain 4 Masterpiece Collectibles Respect Reward from Ealyn’s Gift in Vern Castle Roar Purchase from Blackfang in Freedom Isle for 3,360 Gienah’s Coin Shy Reward from A Good Day to Love from Zenri in Liebeheim Spirit Recovery Reward from Pioneer of Shangra from Eunsun on Shangra Island Stretch Complete 70% of the Adventurer’s Tome in West Luterra Surrender Reward from Rebuilding Luterra quest from Ranche Sway Reward from Becoming an Idol quest on Peyto Taunt Purchase from Blackfang for 3,360 Gienah’s Coin. Threaten Get 10 Island Tokens. Umarka Complete the World Quest in Yorn. Reward from Father Knows Best from Neria in Isendelf. Wave Dance Obtain 35 Island Tokens. Whistle Get Reputation Level 3 for Ruffians in the Ground at Azure Wind Island.

That’s all you need to know about obtaining all of the emotes in Lost Ark. There are plenty of other emotes you can pick up from vendors across several islands, so be sure to keep an eye out for different emotes you need.