Every emote in Lost Ark and how to get them
In Lost Ark, an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, emoting is a fun way to communicate with fellow players. Additionally, some emotes are also necessary for quests, as you occasionally have to use emotes in response to some NPCs.
There are over 20 emotes you can get, in addition to the base emotes you already own. Here are all of the emotes you can obtain in Lost Ark and how to get them:
|Advance
|Complete 40% of the Adventurer’s Tome for Arthetine
|Affection
|Reward from A Great Discovery from Moyamoya on Totopia
|Beg
|Reward from Lina the Lovely from Pleasant Lina in Runaways Island
|Blow a Kiss
|Reward from Honorary Punikan from Kakarina in Nia Village
|Bored
|Complete 70% of the Adventurer’s Tome in Rethramis
|Cheers
|Reward from Master’s Drinking Table in Melody Forest
|Cute
|Purchase from Yurei on Peyto for 5,000 Silver
|Error
|Reward from Truth or Dare from Minerva in Wisdom Isle
|Fear
|Reward from The Faces of Terror from Schweiz in Metus Islands
|Frustrated
|Reward from The Totoikis’ Dream: Creation from Toto Elder on Toto Silver Island
|Interrogate
|Reward from The Three Leaders in Stern
|Joy
|Reach Trusted Rapport Level with Mokamoka in Mokoko Village
|Lailai
|Reward from Getting Ready for the Festival in Nia Village
|Levitate
|Reward from Pioneer of Shangra from Eunsun on Shangra Island
|Oath
|Reward from Dark Blade in Kalaja
|Pain
|Get Reputation Level 3 for Remnants of the Plague
|Polite
|Reward from Becoming a Queen from Vivian in Luterra Castle
|Pray
|Reward from Morai Ruins in Saland Hill
|Proud
|Obtain 4 Masterpiece Collectibles
|Respect
|Reward from Ealyn’s Gift in Vern Castle
|Roar
|Purchase from Blackfang in Freedom Isle for 3,360 Gienah’s Coin
|Shy
|Reward from A Good Day to Love from Zenri in Liebeheim
|Spirit Recovery
|Reward from Pioneer of Shangra from Eunsun on Shangra Island
|Stretch
|Complete 70% of the Adventurer’s Tome in West Luterra
|Surrender
|Reward from Rebuilding Luterra quest from Ranche
|Sway
|Reward from Becoming an Idol quest on Peyto
|Taunt
|Purchase from Blackfang for 3,360 Gienah’s Coin.
|Threaten
|Get 10 Island Tokens.
|Umarka
|Complete the World Quest in Yorn. Reward from Father Knows Best from Neria in Isendelf.
|Wave Dance
|Obtain 35 Island Tokens.
|Whistle
|Get Reputation Level 3 for Ruffians in the Ground at Azure Wind Island.
That’s all you need to know about obtaining all of the emotes in Lost Ark. There are plenty of other emotes you can pick up from vendors across several islands, so be sure to keep an eye out for different emotes you need.