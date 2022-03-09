Every emote in Lost Ark and how to get them

Emoting your best.

In Lost Ark, an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, emoting is a fun way to communicate with fellow players. Additionally, some emotes are also necessary for quests, as you occasionally have to use emotes in response to some NPCs.

There are over 20 emotes you can get, in addition to the base emotes you already own. Here are all of the emotes you can obtain in Lost Ark and how to get them:

AdvanceComplete 40% of the Adventurer’s Tome for Arthetine
AffectionReward from A Great Discovery from Moyamoya on Totopia
BegReward from Lina the Lovely from Pleasant Lina in Runaways Island
Blow a KissReward from Honorary Punikan from Kakarina in Nia Village
BoredComplete 70% of the Adventurer’s Tome in Rethramis
CheersReward from Master’s Drinking Table in Melody Forest
CutePurchase from Yurei on Peyto for 5,000 Silver
ErrorReward from Truth or Dare from Minerva in Wisdom Isle
FearReward from The Faces of Terror from Schweiz in Metus Islands
FrustratedReward from The Totoikis’ Dream: Creation from Toto Elder on Toto Silver Island
InterrogateReward from The Three Leaders in Stern
JoyReach Trusted Rapport Level with Mokamoka in Mokoko Village
LailaiReward from Getting Ready for the Festival in Nia Village
LevitateReward from Pioneer of Shangra from Eunsun on Shangra Island
OathReward from Dark Blade in Kalaja
PainGet Reputation Level 3 for Remnants of the Plague
PoliteReward from Becoming a Queen from Vivian in Luterra Castle
PrayReward from Morai Ruins in Saland Hill
ProudObtain 4 Masterpiece Collectibles
RespectReward from Ealyn’s Gift in Vern Castle
RoarPurchase from Blackfang in Freedom Isle for 3,360 Gienah’s Coin
ShyReward from A Good Day to Love from Zenri in Liebeheim
Spirit RecoveryReward from Pioneer of Shangra from Eunsun on Shangra Island
StretchComplete 70% of the Adventurer’s Tome in West Luterra
SurrenderReward from Rebuilding Luterra quest from Ranche
SwayReward from Becoming an Idol quest on Peyto
TauntPurchase from Blackfang for 3,360 Gienah’s Coin.
ThreatenGet 10 Island Tokens.
UmarkaComplete the World Quest in Yorn. Reward from Father Knows Best from Neria in Isendelf.
Wave DanceObtain 35 Island Tokens.
WhistleGet Reputation Level 3 for Ruffians in the Ground at Azure Wind Island.

That’s all you need to know about obtaining all of the emotes in Lost Ark. There are plenty of other emotes you can pick up from vendors across several islands, so be sure to keep an eye out for different emotes you need.

