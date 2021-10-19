Every jukebox song in Back 4 Blood

In most Back 4 Blood campaign levels, you will be fighting your way through hordes of Ridden as you work your way to the safe room. However, in Act 1, Bar Room Blitz, you distract the undead away from buses transporting injured people. You essentially have a drawn-out brawl during this level against all the enemies coming into the bar to destroy the jukebox you are blaring. The fun thing about this level is that over a dozen songs can play that help set all the action going on, although you will likely only hear two on a single run at most. Here is the entire list of songs that will play.

Note: while these are great songs and the whole bar level is really enjoyable, do not stream or upload gameplay of this level without turning the music off. In-game, the option is under SFX.

Turtle Rock got the songs into the game, but not the streaming rights. This means if you put it up on Twitch or YouTube, you will likely get hit with a DMCA strike.