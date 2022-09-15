Every Metal Gear game, in release order

To say the Metal Gear franchise is a longstanding one would be an understatement. This series, directed by the renowned Hideo Kojima, saw its first entry as far back as 1987 with the release of Medal Gear on the MSX2 computer and Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

Though the franchise has seen its hits and misses, Hideo Kojima and his team at Konami continually developed Metal Gear games until he left the studio in 2015. After Kojima’s departure, Konami has developed one Metal Gear game without its original visionary, Metal Gear Survive, which saw a relatively poor reception.

Metal Gear games in the order they were released

Metal Gear games have been released on seemingly every console in existence. While they have been primarily featured on PlayStation consoles, various entries in the franchise have been produced on Nintendo consoles, Xbox consoles, computers, and even mobile phones. Here is a list of every game in the Metal Gear Franchise in its release order.

Game TitleYear ReleasedPlatformMetacritic Rating
Metal Gear1987MSX2 and NESN/A
Snake’s Revenge1990NESN/A
Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake1990MSX2N/A
Metal Gear Solid1998PS1 and PC94
Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions1999PS1 and PCN/A
Metal Gear: Ghost Babel2000GameBoy ColorN/A
Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty2001PS2, Xbox, and PC96
Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes2004GameCube85
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater2004PS291
Metal Gear Acid2005PSP75
Metal Gear Acid 22006PSP80
Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops2006PSP87
Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus2007PSP65
Metal Gear Solid Mobile2008Mobile phonesN/A
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots2008PS394
Metal Gear Online2008PS381
Metal Gear Solid Touch2009iOSN/A
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker2010PSP, PS3, and Xbox 36089
Metal Gear Solid: Social Ops2012iOS and Android87
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance2013PS3, Xbox 360, PC, and Nvidia Shield TV80
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes2014PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC75
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain2015PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC93
Metal Gear Survive2018PS4, Xbox One, and PC60

