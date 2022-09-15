Every Metal Gear game, in release order
Here’s a solid list of games!
To say the Metal Gear franchise is a longstanding one would be an understatement. This series, directed by the renowned Hideo Kojima, saw its first entry as far back as 1987 with the release of Medal Gear on the MSX2 computer and Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).
Though the franchise has seen its hits and misses, Hideo Kojima and his team at Konami continually developed Metal Gear games until he left the studio in 2015. After Kojima’s departure, Konami has developed one Metal Gear game without its original visionary, Metal Gear Survive, which saw a relatively poor reception.
Related: Metal Gear Rising speedrunner admits to faking world record speedrun at SGDQ 2022
Metal Gear games in the order they were released
Metal Gear games have been released on seemingly every console in existence. While they have been primarily featured on PlayStation consoles, various entries in the franchise have been produced on Nintendo consoles, Xbox consoles, computers, and even mobile phones. Here is a list of every game in the Metal Gear Franchise in its release order.
|Game Title
|Year Released
|Platform
|Metacritic Rating
|Metal Gear
|1987
|MSX2 and NES
|N/A
|Snake’s Revenge
|1990
|NES
|N/A
|Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
|1990
|MSX2
|N/A
|Metal Gear Solid
|1998
|PS1 and PC
|94
|Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions
|1999
|PS1 and PC
|N/A
|Metal Gear: Ghost Babel
|2000
|GameBoy Color
|N/A
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|2001
|PS2, Xbox, and PC
|96
|Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes
|2004
|GameCube
|85
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|2004
|PS2
|91
|Metal Gear Acid
|2005
|PSP
|75
|Metal Gear Acid 2
|2006
|PSP
|80
|Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops
|2006
|PSP
|87
|Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus
|2007
|PSP
|65
|Metal Gear Solid Mobile
|2008
|Mobile phones
|N/A
|Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
|2008
|PS3
|94
|Metal Gear Online
|2008
|PS3
|81
|Metal Gear Solid Touch
|2009
|iOS
|N/A
|Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
|2010
|PSP, PS3, and Xbox 360
|89
|Metal Gear Solid: Social Ops
|2012
|iOS and Android
|87
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|2013
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, and Nvidia Shield TV
|80
|Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
|2014
|PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC
|75
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|2015
|PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC
|93
|Metal Gear Survive
|2018
|PS4, Xbox One, and PC
|60