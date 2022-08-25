Every Mobile Suit and Gundam in SD Battle Alliance

Gundam SD Battle Alliance features a treasure trove of mobile suits and Gundams from the franchise’s long history. You can play as mechas from anywhere between the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime and Iron-Blooded Orphans. Unfortunately, not every mobile suit was able to make the cut, with some glaring omissions that will hopefully get added in as DLC.

List of Gundams and Mobile suits in SD Battle Alliance

Some Gundam anime got more love than others in SD Battle Alliance. Shows like the original series and Gundam 00 received plenty of representation, whereas Gundam X and Gundam Age barely had any mobile suits in the game. Some enemy and ally grunt suits in SD Battle Alliance are also not playable, like the Maganacs from Gundam Wing. The SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden trio is a pre-order bonus, while Gundams like the Narrative and AGE-FX are DLC.

The list of Gundams and Mobile Suits is below:

Mobile Suit Gundam

RX-78-2 Gundam

Guncannon

Guntank

GM

Zaku II Type F

Dom

Z’Gok (Char)

Gelgoog (Char)

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team

Gundam Ground Type

Gundam Ez8

Gouf Custom

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket

RX-78NT-1 Gundam, “Alex”

GM Sniper II

Kampfer

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt

Full Armor Gundam

Psycho Zaku

Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

Gundam GP03S Stamen

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Zeta Gundam

Hyaku Shiki

Qubeley

The-O

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

ZZ Gundam

Full Armor ZZ Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Nu Gundam

Sazabi

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Beltorchika’s Children

Hi-Nu Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

Unicorn Gundam

Full Armor Unicorn Gundam

Banshee

Banshee Norn

Kshatriya

Sinanju

Mobile Suit Gundam NT

Narrative Gundam C-Packs (DLC)

Mobile Suit Gundam F91

Gundam F91

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

Crossbone Gundam X1

Crossbone Gundam X2

Mobile Suit Victory Gundam

V2 Assault Buster Gundam

Turn A Gundam

Turn A Gundam

Turn X

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Burning Gundam

Master Gundam

New Mobile Report Gundam Wing

Wing Gundam Zero

Gundam Epyon

After War Gundam X

Gundam Double X

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Freedom Gundam

Justice Gundam

Providence Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray

Gundam Astray Gold Frame Amatsu Mina

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Destiny Gundam

Strike Freedom Gundam

Infinite Justice Gundam

Legend Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray

Gundam Astray Red Frame Kai

Gundam Astray Blue Frame Second Revise

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

00 Raiser

Cherudim Gundam

Arios Gundam

Seravee Gundam

Gundam Exia Repair II

Arche Gundam

Reborns Gundam

0 Gundam (Type A.C.D.)

00 QAN[T]

Mobile Suit Gundam AGE

Gundam AGE-FX (DLC)

Gundam Reconguista in G

G-Self (Perfect Pack)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Gundam Barbatos (6th Form)

Gundam Barbatos Lupus

Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex

Gundam Gusion Rebake Full City

Gundam Bael

Gundam Kimaris Vidar

Reginlaze Julia (Final Battle)

Musha, Knight and Command: SD Gundam Scramble

Musha Gundam

Knight Gundam

Command Gundam

SD Gundam Battle Alliance Originals

Gundam Latreia

SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden

Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam

Cao Cao Wing Gundam

Sun Jian Gundam Astray

SD Gundam G Generation Originals