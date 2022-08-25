Every Mobile Suit and Gundam in SD Battle Alliance
From the Zeta Gundam to Gundam Barbatos.
Gundam SD Battle Alliance features a treasure trove of mobile suits and Gundams from the franchise’s long history. You can play as mechas from anywhere between the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime and Iron-Blooded Orphans. Unfortunately, not every mobile suit was able to make the cut, with some glaring omissions that will hopefully get added in as DLC.
List of Gundams and Mobile suits in SD Battle Alliance
Some Gundam anime got more love than others in SD Battle Alliance. Shows like the original series and Gundam 00 received plenty of representation, whereas Gundam X and Gundam Age barely had any mobile suits in the game. Some enemy and ally grunt suits in SD Battle Alliance are also not playable, like the Maganacs from Gundam Wing. The SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden trio is a pre-order bonus, while Gundams like the Narrative and AGE-FX are DLC.
The list of Gundams and Mobile Suits is below:
Mobile Suit Gundam
- RX-78-2 Gundam
- Guncannon
- Guntank
- GM
- Zaku II Type F
- Dom
- Z’Gok (Char)
- Gelgoog (Char)
Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
- Gundam Ground Type
- Gundam Ez8
- Gouf Custom
Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
- RX-78NT-1 Gundam, “Alex”
- GM Sniper II
- Kampfer
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
- Full Armor Gundam
- Psycho Zaku
Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
- Gundam GP03S Stamen
Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Zeta Gundam
- Hyaku Shiki
- Qubeley
- The-O
Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- ZZ Gundam
- Full Armor ZZ Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Nu Gundam
- Sazabi
Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack Beltorchika’s Children
- Hi-Nu Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
- Unicorn Gundam
- Full Armor Unicorn Gundam
- Banshee
- Banshee Norn
- Kshatriya
- Sinanju
Mobile Suit Gundam NT
- Narrative Gundam C-Packs (DLC)
Mobile Suit Gundam F91
- Gundam F91
Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam
- Crossbone Gundam X1
- Crossbone Gundam X2
Mobile Suit Victory Gundam
- V2 Assault Buster Gundam
Turn A Gundam
- Turn A Gundam
- Turn X
Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Burning Gundam
- Master Gundam
New Mobile Report Gundam Wing
- Wing Gundam Zero
- Gundam Epyon
After War Gundam X
- Gundam Double X
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
- Freedom Gundam
- Justice Gundam
- Providence Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray
- Gundam Astray Gold Frame Amatsu Mina
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
- Destiny Gundam
- Strike Freedom Gundam
- Infinite Justice Gundam
- Legend Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray
- Gundam Astray Red Frame Kai
- Gundam Astray Blue Frame Second Revise
Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- 00 Raiser
- Cherudim Gundam
- Arios Gundam
- Seravee Gundam
- Gundam Exia Repair II
- Arche Gundam
- Reborns Gundam
- 0 Gundam (Type A.C.D.)
- 00 QAN[T]
Mobile Suit Gundam AGE
- Gundam AGE-FX (DLC)
Gundam Reconguista in G
- G-Self (Perfect Pack)
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Gundam Barbatos (6th Form)
- Gundam Barbatos Lupus
- Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex
- Gundam Gusion Rebake Full City
- Gundam Bael
- Gundam Kimaris Vidar
- Reginlaze Julia (Final Battle)
Musha, Knight and Command: SD Gundam Scramble
- Musha Gundam
- Knight Gundam
- Command Gundam
SD Gundam Battle Alliance Originals
- Gundam Latreia
SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden
- Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam
- Cao Cao Wing Gundam
- Sun Jian Gundam Astray
SD Gundam G Generation Originals
- Phoenix Gundam (Free Update)