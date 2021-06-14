Everything you need to know about Halo Infinite’s battle pass

Battle passes have largely taken over multiplayer games over the past few years due to their ease of access and the rewards they provide. Players can see all rewards available in that season’s content and decide whether or not they want to drop the money and time to work towards unlocking them. It’s a simple concept that feels much better than purchasing loot boxes where you are essentially gambling for cosmetics. However, halo Infinite is changing things around for its multiplayer, which has gone free-to-play. So, for the first time in the series’ history, Halo will have a battle pass. Here is what you need to know about it.

No loot boxes

Right off the bat, it is important to know that Halo Infinite will have absolutely no loot boxes associated with its multiplayer. There are tons of different cosmetics you can unlock, but they all can be acquired without the aspect of gambling.

Battle passes do not expire

One of the most common practices with running a battle pass is that the rewards in that pass are limited items. This helps game creators push the community to engage with the game during that season by inspiring the fear of missing out on the game’s best cosmetic items.

While almost every game with a battle pass system has a time limit, Halo Infinite’s will never expire. This means you can access that battle pass’ content at any point without feeling forced into playing the game. If you bought it (which you can do even in future seasons), you can unlock it.

You can purchase past battle passes

Along with the news that Halo Infinite will not take away your purchased battle pass is the news that you can buy past battle passes at any point. This means that if, for whatever reason, you do not want to participate in the current season’s battle pass, you can find an old one on the marketplace and activate that one. Unfortunately, as of this writing, we do not know the price of battle passes or if old ones will see some kind of discount or sale ever.

You can only run one battle pass at a time

While battle passes do not expire in Halo Infinite, it is essential to note that you can only unlock the content from one battle pass at a time. While you can buy multiple battle passes if available, you will have to choose one that you put your progression towards. From the sounds of things, battle passes will be progressed through by accumulating experience from the matches you play.

Battle pass items cannot be purchased

In some video games with battle passes, you can purchase certain items in that pass without unlocking it or buy skips to jump ahead in tiers. In Halo Infinite, once you buy a battle pass, the content included in that can only be unlocked by playing the game. This means that you are not throwing even more money down to access cosmetics sooner and will help those items feel a little more special once you do get to them.