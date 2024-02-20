Explaining the Wives and Girlfriends of Helldivers 2

Recommended Videos

While players hop into the Helldivers 2 servers to realize their ambitions for spreading Super Earth’s influence across the galaxy, their wives and girlfriends are also doing their part to ensure Helldivers are able to get their job done.

Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 has been released to critical acclaim and attracted more players than the game’s servers can cope with. While this has drawn some negative reactions from players, most adore the title and its satirical comedy that’s given one of its inspirations, Starship Troopers, a new lease of life. In the spirit of the game’s humor, one TikToker has started creating content that’s aimed at the wives and girlfriends of Helldivers.

Understanding What the Wifes and Girlfriends of Helldivers 2 is

The WAGS (Wives and Girlfriends) of Helldivers 2 is a series of satirical TikTok videos from creator @sarahebaus that aim to explain to the partners of players how they can get certain desired reactions by saying or doing specific things that are hilarious within the context of the game’s lore.

We saw the first video in this series during the second weekend after the game’s release. The video features an amazing list of items that are designed to help the partners of Helldivers 2 players support their loved ones and maybe even trigger a certain outcome if they’re looking for it.

All of these items, such as “Everything is for Democracy” and “They will have trouble getting into the server,” perfectly embody the same sense of humor used in the game. It’s all satire, and none of it is serious. However, we have to admit that we’d certainly love it if our partners used some of these lines and tips because we’re obsessed with the game.

The way @sarahebaus ends this video saying, “You may be enlisted to the game, you may be enlisted to do something else,” says it all and further cement that same sense of humor Helldivers 2 players are so drawn to the game for.

The second video in the series is much shorter but just as good. It shows viewers how to correctly perform the Helldivers 2 salute, an upheld fist in front of, but to the side of, the chest. Although some of the humor doesn’t hit in the same way as the first, it’s still a great addition to the wider Helldivers lore.

These videos have over 1 million views between them at the time of writing. While they could be taken as completely serious or satire, the result is clear. Following on from the 2015 PS3 hit, Helldivers 2 is popular enough to have spread beyond its gaming ecosystem into the world of viral social video hits.