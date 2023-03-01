Free Fire APK download link (v.1.97.1)

Free Fire is one of the most popular Battle Royale titles for mobile devices out there. Published by Garena International, it is a fast-paced game in which 50 players face off and fight to survive for 10 minutes, rendered in high definition mobile graphics. With several game modes on offer, many characters to choose from, and engaging gameplay, it’s no wonder that Free Fire is consistently one of the most popular mobile games. If you’re looking to install the game through an APK file, either on mobile or PC, then we have prepared a tested link for the latest version of the game.

Free Fire APK download link

APK files can be found in many places, but if you download them from unverified websites that can present you with a security risk. For that reason, the Free Fire link we have linked below has been tested and verified for safety. The link also contains other links to older versions of Free Fire.

Free Fire APK file (size: 472 MB, version 1.97.1)

What are APK files?

APK or Android Package Kit is a file format used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and install mobile apps. The APK file format is sometimes also known as AAP or Android Application Package. These files are most often used to manually instal mobile apps and gheir mods, especially in order to avoid regional restrictions or services such as the Google Play Store.

How to install APK files?

APK files can be installed on an Android device or PC with an Android emulator. You can use recommended emulators such as BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, launch the emulator and then select the APK installation from its options. You’ll often be able to simply drag and drop the APK file onto the emulator’s home screen to begin the installation. Following that, just go through the on-screen instructions until the installation is completed.

To install APK files on your Android device, head on over to the download folder on your device and look for the APK file. Then tap it and select the Install option. Following that, follow the on-screen prompts until the installation is completed.