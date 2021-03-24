How to register for Free Fire OB27 update Advance Server APK

Free Fire OB27 update will be releasing in the second week of April. The developers release the advance server of every upcoming Free Fire update, allowing players to test the upcoming features in advance and provide direct feedback to the development team by reporting bugs and errors.

Garena has started registrations for Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. Any player with a Facebook account linked to Free Fire can register for it without meeting any requirements.

Steps to register for Free Fire OB27 Update Advance Server

First of all, if you don’t have a Facebook account linked to Free Fire, you can also do it by going into the game’s Settings menu. Now, go to the official Free Fire OB27 Advance Server website and scroll down and log in with your Facebook account linked to the game. It will automatically redirect you to the registration page. Fill in all the required details in the registration form, including your name, e-mail address, and contact number. Click on the Submit button to complete your registration process.

Free Fire OB27 update Advance Server will be made available for everyone, but to access it, you will need an activation code that you will need to enter while logging in. These activation codes will be available only for a limited number of players; thus, register as soon as possible to get yours.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.