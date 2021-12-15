Free Fire New Age: Start date, Alpine map, Lone Wolf mode, Christmas rewards, and more

The holiday season is upon us, and almost every video game is celebrating it with the introduction of snow-themed content and rewards. Similarly, Free Fire will be kicking off its New Age campaign soon, and a brand new map, game mode, cosmetics, and more will be a part of it. Here are the complete details of the Free Fire New Age campaign.

Free Fire New Age Start Date

Free Fire New Age campaign will begin from December 17 and run until January 9. Garena might push an update on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or the game will automatically download the files when it starts. However, we are yet to receive confirmation regarding this.

Here’s what you will be able to experience in the Free Fire New Age campaign.

Alpine map

Image via Garena

Alpine is a new snowy map coming to the game, and as per its story, a “catastrophic blizzard” has settled in Alpine, threatening to freeze everything in it to ice. The villains have stolen the energy core, and the survivors have to protect themselves from the imminent threat and danger while exploring the uncharted territories.

Resource Management Activity

During the event, a new resource management activity will be introduced in which players will have to manage resources, build a base camp, and provide supplies to the citizens of Alpine to protect them from the cold.

Lone Wolf Mode

Image via Garena

Lone Wolf mode will give players a chance to engage in snowball fights with other players before the match. Along with this, a new ranked system will make its debut on December 20.

Christmas-themed Cosmetics

Image via Garena

The New Age campaign will offer rare seasonal items, including exclusive skins and bundles along with a new pet.

Garena will release more details in the upcoming weeks and we will update you with the latest information accordingly.