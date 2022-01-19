Free Fire OB32 update APK and OBB download links

Free Fire OB32 update has been released officially for Android and iOS devices globally. After the maintenance break ends, players will be able to enjoy the latest content of the game, including Alpine map, new areas in Bermuda map, Charge Buster gun and more. In addition to this, the patch also features adjustments in the weapon, character’s abilities stats to balance the game’s meta.

You can download the Free Fire OB32 update from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, if you are using an Android device and facing an error while trying to download it, you can use the APK and OBB files to install the same.

Free Fire OB32 update APK and OBB download link

The Free Fire OB32 update APK file size is around 50 MB, while the OBB file weighs around 650 MB. The update requires about 1 GB of free storage on your device. Here is the step-by-step guide on how to download and install the latest Free Fire: