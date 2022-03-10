Free Fire OB33 Advance Server APK download link

Free Fire OB33 Advance Server has been released and selected registered players can jump into it to try out the upcoming content in the game. It includes a new mystery character that can form a shield to protect himself from the incoming damage, a new pet known as Zasil and much more. You can also get rewarded with free Diamonds if you report a bug to the developers of the game.

While you can download the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server from its official website, you can use the APK download link below in case you face any issues with it.

Free Fire OB33 Advance Server Download

Image via Garena

Once you have downloaded the APK file, you can follow the steps listed below to install it.

Go to the File Manager in your device. Locate the file named FFadv_66.25.0_0310_ID and tap on it. Hit the Install button and then, open the Free Fire Advanced Server app. Login with your account and enter the activation code to start playing.

You will not have to delete the global version of Free Fire from your device, and once the Advance Server closes, your progress will be deleted.