Froakie Community Day: Times, Bonuses & A Bubbly Disposition Special Research Guide

Pokemon Go is about to be filled with Froakie, as the A Bubbly Disposition Community Day event is all about piling the game full of amphibians. If you participate in this event, you’ll have countless opportunities to catch Froakie, as it’s invading every corner of the world with its adorableness, with plenty of Research Tasks available to complete to earn extra loot.

The A Bubbly Disposition event is centered around catching Froakie, with many of the Research Tasks asking you to do just that. There’s a little more to it than just filling your Box with Froakie, as there are some additional objectives you’ll need to complete if you want to make the most of the A Bubbly Disposition event.

Related: Pokemon World Championships 2023 – Dates, Schedule & How to Watch

How To Complete The A Bubbly Disposition Special Research In Pokemon Go

The A Bubbly Disposition Community Day event for Pokemon Go will run from Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. You will need to log into Pokemon Go in your local area during this event to kick off the biggest Froakie hunt of them all.

These are all the tasks within the A Bubbly Disposition Special Research and every reward you’ll receive for completing it in Pokémon Go:

Task 1

Make 3 Nice Throws – 15 Poke Balls

15 Poke Balls Catch 15 Froakie – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Power Up A Pokemon 10 Times – 20 Froakie Candy

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Froakie Encounter, 1 Incense.

Task 2

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 4500 XP

4500 XP Catch 15 Froakie – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Evolve 3 Froakie – 30 Froakie Candy

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 4500 XP, Froakie Encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Task 3

Make 3 Great Ball Curveball Throws – 15 Great Ball

15 Great Ball Catch 15 Froakie – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Evolve 1 Frogadier – 50 Froakie Candy

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Frogadier Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Task 4

Claim Reward – 15 Ultra Balls

15 Ultra Balls Claim Reward – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berry

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 5000 XP, Greninja Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

How To Complete The A Bubbly Disposition Timed Research In Pokemon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

Task 1

Power Up Pokemon 3 Times – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Make 3 Nice Throws – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Feed Your Buddy 1 Time – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Spik 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Catch 5 Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Hyper Potions, Froakie Encounter

Task 2

Power Up Pokemon 3 Times – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Make 3 Nice Throws – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Feed Your Buddy 1 Time – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Spik 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Catch 5 Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Hyper Potions, Froakie Encounter

Task 3

Power Up Pokemon 3 Times – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Make 3 Nice Throws – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Feed Your Buddy 1 Time – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Spik 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Catch 5 Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Hyper Potions, Froakie Encounter

Task 4

Power Up Pokemon 3 Times – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Make 3 Nice Throws – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Feed Your Buddy 1 Time – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Spik 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Catch 5 Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Hyper Potions, Froakie Encounter

Task 5

Power Up Pokemon 3 Times – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Make 3 Nice Throws – Froakie Encounter

Froakie Encounter Feed Your Buddy 1 Time – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Spik 3 Pokestops or Gyms – Froakie Encounter

– Froakie Encounter Catch 5 Pokemon – Froakie Encounter

All Pokemon Go Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Hyper Potions, Froakie Encounter

How To Complete The A Bubbly Disposition Exclusive Field Research In Pokemon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

Task 1

Catch 3 Froakie – Froakie Encounter, 5 Great Balls, 1 Golden Razz Berry, 2 Ultra Balls, 2 Pinap Berry, 500 Stardust

Related: Pokemon World Championships 2023 – A Lifetime of Catching Them All

With all of these Froakie in hand, you’ll have more than enough fodder to send to the mainline Pokemon games, assuming the Froakie line exists in them. This will allow you to unleash the broken Greninja on the world, with its water shurikens and type switching all over the place.