Full Stranded Deep Achievements and Trophies List
What can you achieve with your life on the line?
Achievements and trophies in survival games tend to be a little challenging now and then. Sure, you will get a few easy ones, but to complete the full list and get the platinum trophy, you will need to become a master of the wilds. That is the case with Stranded Deep, which will have you jumping between islands and fighting to survive on various limited resources. Here is the full list of achievements and trophies in Stranded Deep.
All achievements and trophies in Stranded Deep
There are a total of 35 achievements or 36 trophies in Stranded Deep.
- Stay Alive (PlayStation only) – Collected all trophies
- Horrific Pacific – Complete the tutorial
- Fish are Friends – Go 10 consecutive days without eating a fish
- One day when the boss gets angry – Skin a crab
- Guess who’s gon’ be on the plate? – Cook crab meat
- Fishing season is open! – Catch your first fish with the fishing rod
- Back to the stone age – Crafted a stone tool
- Have you ever seen so many seagulls? – Found yourself surrounded by a flock of seagulls
- Island Hopper – Visit an island other than the first
- Island Hermit – Spend 10 consecutive days on one island
- Gone Green – Spend 10 consecutive days without eating meat
- Seafarer – Don’t sleep on land for 10 consecutive days
- Hunter of the High Seas – Collect one sea monster trophy
- Thread carefully – Make some cloth using the loom
- The sea’s harvest – Catch 10 fish with the fishing rod
- Really moving up in life – Craft the hobo stove
- Plant it and it will grow – Plant your first farm lot
- Who needs the sea anyway? – Have one of each farm crop planted on the same island
- Another day, another shore – Build a camp fire on 5 distinct islands
- Working with my hands – Craft 20 tools
- Clay must feel happy in a good potter’s hand – Make a clay flask
- Day 10 – Survive for 10 days
- Put the engine in engineering – Craft a motor boat
- Where I lay my head is home – Craft a sleeping bag
- Oceanic DaVinci – Craft the gyrocopter
- Call me Ahab – Collect all sea monster trophies
- Is this Ithaca? – Build a camp fire on 10 distinct islands
- Another one bites the dust – Scavenge all survivor remnants on the islands
- Lean, mean, crafting machine – Craft 40 tools
- I hear “industrial” is in fashion – Craft 10 pieces of of furniture using corrugated scrap
- A little less lonely – Find Wollie
- Magnets, how do they work? – Finish a play through without ever using a compass
- Day 20 – Survive for 20 days
- Two of each – Collect two of each land animal on your raft, and sail into a storm
- Gotta craft them all! – Make one of each craftable item
- Out of the frying pan – Complete the game