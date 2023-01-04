Does Stranded Deep have crossplay? Answered

Crossplay has become much more of a norm in video games than it was only a few years ago. Many games that have online multiplayer allow you to play with your friends regardless of the console they own under their television. That being said, what about Stranded Deep? That game added multiplayer later in its life. Does Stranded Deep have crossplay?

Can you play Stranded Deep crossplay?

Unfortunately, Stranded Deep does not have crossplay between hardware platforms at the time of this writing. There is crossplay between PC and Mac and Steam and the Epic Games Store users, but anyone on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox is stuck playing with people on those platforms. PC players also can not play with any console players.

It should be noted that Stranded Deep is made by a smaller company, and any kind of multiplayer for the game was added years after it was initially released. That being said, there is always hope for a crossplay update to be made at some point for the game, but there has been no announcement for it whatsoever as of this writing.

Obviously, crossplay would be a great thing to have for Stranded Deep. The game has a loyal fan base to this day, and with it surprisingly coming to Xbox Game Pass at the start of 2023, even more people are going to be playing it than before. Hopefully, some kind of crossplay will be implemented in the near future, at least between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users. The Nintendo Switch situation could be a little hairy, but if they at least work out those main areas first, we imagine they could get it on the Switch as well, but the Switch doesn’t even have any online co-op at all to this point.

We will update this article if any announcement is made.